The Eagle Pass Eagles staged an incredible comeback victory in the second half after trailing 19-6 at halftime to outlast the San Marcos Rattlers 39-31 on the road on Friday, September 23, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas to earn a hard fought victory that is certain to be in the annals of Eagles football history for centuries as one of the greatest games of all time.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO