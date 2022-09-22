ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

NEW BRAUNFELS DEFEATS BRENHAM CUBS 40-20 IN NON-DISTRICT FINALE

The New Braunfels Unicorns handed the Brenham Cubs their third loss of the season last (Thursday) night 40-20. New Braunfels got on the board early with a touchdown and two field goals to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rylan Wooten got the Cubs on...
BRENHAM, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Incredulous Second Half Team Effort Propels Eagle Pass Eagles past San Marcos Rattlers 39-31

The Eagle Pass Eagles staged an incredible comeback victory in the second half after trailing 19-6 at halftime to outlast the San Marcos Rattlers 39-31 on the road on Friday, September 23, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas to earn a hard fought victory that is certain to be in the annals of Eagles football history for centuries as one of the greatest games of all time.
SAN MARCOS, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH TO NAME DUKE, DUCHESS MONDAY

Brenham Junior High School has announced its Duke and Duchess Candidates. Nominated for Duchess this year are Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Katelyn Phan, Gabby Ragston, Libby Shelton and Ella Stelter. Duke candidates are Quincy Adams, Ethan Aschenbeck, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Jake...
BRENHAM, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
kwhi.com

TEGELER TOYOTA DONATES $5,000 TO WCVA FOR F-111 MAINTENANCE

A local auto dealership has made a sizable contribution to the Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA). Tegeler Toyota gave the WCVA a check this (Friday) morning for $5,000. WCVA President Steve Miller said the donation will go toward maintenance of the F-111 fighter jet at Henderson Park in Brenham. Russell...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: LIA GONZALEZ

Favorite teacher: I have several. My choir directors Ms. Foster and Mrs. Seymour, Mrs. Ruiz, and Mrs. Lange. College or university plans: I plan to attend West Texas A&M University and major in Music Education. I want to be a Choir Director. Advice to other students about preparing for the...
BRENHAM, TX

