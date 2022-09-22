Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
NEW BRAUNFELS DEFEATS BRENHAM CUBS 40-20 IN NON-DISTRICT FINALE
The New Braunfels Unicorns handed the Brenham Cubs their third loss of the season last (Thursday) night 40-20. New Braunfels got on the board early with a touchdown and two field goals to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rylan Wooten got the Cubs on...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL STAYS PERFECT IN DISTRICT PLAY, SWEEP MONTGOMERY 3-0
25-16, 25-11, 25-21 Brooke Bentke - 15 kills, 8 digs. The Brenham Cubettes will travel to Magnolia West on Tuesday, play begins at 6:00.
epbusinessjournal.com
Incredulous Second Half Team Effort Propels Eagle Pass Eagles past San Marcos Rattlers 39-31
The Eagle Pass Eagles staged an incredible comeback victory in the second half after trailing 19-6 at halftime to outlast the San Marcos Rattlers 39-31 on the road on Friday, September 23, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas to earn a hard fought victory that is certain to be in the annals of Eagles football history for centuries as one of the greatest games of all time.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH TO NAME DUKE, DUCHESS MONDAY
Brenham Junior High School has announced its Duke and Duchess Candidates. Nominated for Duchess this year are Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Katelyn Phan, Gabby Ragston, Libby Shelton and Ella Stelter. Duke candidates are Quincy Adams, Ethan Aschenbeck, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Jake...
kwhi.com
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS PROGRAM OPENS 2022-23 SEASON WITH ‘HOUDINI’ OCT. 6-9
The amazing story of one of the world’s greatest magicians will kick off the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program’s 2022-23 productions. “Houdini” will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
kwhi.com
TEGELER TOYOTA DONATES $5,000 TO WCVA FOR F-111 MAINTENANCE
A local auto dealership has made a sizable contribution to the Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA). Tegeler Toyota gave the WCVA a check this (Friday) morning for $5,000. WCVA President Steve Miller said the donation will go toward maintenance of the F-111 fighter jet at Henderson Park in Brenham. Russell...
kwhi.com
HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: LIA GONZALEZ
Favorite teacher: I have several. My choir directors Ms. Foster and Mrs. Seymour, Mrs. Ruiz, and Mrs. Lange. College or university plans: I plan to attend West Texas A&M University and major in Music Education. I want to be a Choir Director. Advice to other students about preparing for the...
