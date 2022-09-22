2 Shot, 1 Injured, At Manchester Street Park In Lawrence: Report

Three people, including two gunshot victims, are in the hospital following an incident in Lawrence, Boston25 reports .

Crews responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street Park just before 7 a.m., the outlet reports. Upon arrival, crews found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a third victim suffering from unrelated injuries, the outlet reports.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police do not believe the incident was random, the outlet reports. The investigation is ongoing.

