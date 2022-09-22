Read full article on original website
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Comic Con | Events
The Milwaukee Comic Con takes place at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Expo Hall B 640 S 84th St., West Allis, WI 53214. Both Childrens and Adults cosplay contests will be taking place with great prizes in all categories! Sign up will be at the show. Magic the Gathering Commander Tournament:
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
Good News Network
World’s Largest Corn Maze Immortalizes James Bond Movies with 10-Mile Masterpiece in Illinois -LOOK
Even super spy James Bond might need British Intelligence help to escape this Quantum of corn. An incredibly-detailed maze was planted on an Illinois farm to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic agent’s first film, Dr. No—and it’s quite the SPECTRE. Hailed as the world’s largest...
'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30
The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.
Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nacel Open Door’s Kenosha County student exchange program features dance by Thailand teens
The orientation meeting for the Nacel Open Door student exchange program was held recently. Nacel Open Door, Inc. is dedicated to promoting international understanding and language education. It believes it is essential for young people to develop a deeper awareness of their role as citizens of the world through direct experience in other cultures and languages.
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
kenosha.com
Serving up some great Old-Fashioned cocktails in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Kenosha native Jon Olson Jr. opened Swede’s in 2017, the goal was to bring a slice of the...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Monkey Fries
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Siebert’s Pub, 8403 Antioch Road, is well known as a gathering place in Salem for its unique...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
kenosha.com
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch to raise money for the Kenosha County Food Bank this year
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. An annual Halloween tradition for a worthy cause returns to Kenosha’s Golden Meadows Subdivision next month. Hundreds of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Ostrum Obituary (1936 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
James Ostrum, age 86, passed away at Casa Del Mare on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born in Algona, IA on April 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Edward and Lucille (Schoomaker) Ostrum. On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Last in Mankato, MN....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Thousands attend Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open
Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
John Giorno Obituary (1963 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16,. Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno. In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of. the amateur 125cc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Charlene Tillman-Piery Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
THIENSVILLE – Charlene Tillman-Piery, 68, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. Charlene was born in Kenosha on December 11, 1953, to the late Charles and Angeline (Potente) Tillman. She grew up in Kenosha, WI in a large family with five brothers and sisters. Charlene graduated from Tremper High School in 1972.
Waukesha Oktoberfest: Here's what you need to know
The two-day event will feature nonstop music, good food, and of course, beer. Admission to the event is free, with $2 wristbands required for anyone who wants to buy alcohol.
