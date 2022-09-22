Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke school counselor wins 2022 Yale Educator Award
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, Yale University recognizes outstanding educators across the country for their work with students. This year, one educator from Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology (RVGS) is among the 77 recipients nationwide. Kathy Sebolt is a school counselor and administrator at RVGS....
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
WSLS
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
Pry preaching fundamentals after Thursday loss to WVU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Black Diamond Trophy will remain in Morgantown for at least another year after West Virginia pulled away from Virginia Tech on Thursday night, 33-10. Despite trailing 13-7 at half, the Hokies used a bend-don’t-break mentality on defense that kept them within striking distance headed into the third quarter. But, the […]
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
shorttrackscene.com
Andrew Grady throws punches after missing Martinsville feature in now viral video
MARTINSVILLE, VA – After failing to make the field for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Andrew Grady expressed his displeasure with Davey Callihan with a series of punches immediately following the first heat race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Video of the incident, which was posted to NASCAR’s Twitter...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration. The expo will feature dresses, catering,...
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Sunday 5 p.m. Ian remains a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. But it is expected to strengthen tonight into tomorrow, likely becoming a hurricane on Monday. Ian is expected to bring significant wind and storm surge to western Cuba, then head into...
WSLS
1st and 10: Salem shuts out Blacksburg, 76-0
The River Ridge District still goes through Salem, and the Spartans were on the march tonight. Blacksburg in the house and Salem hosting, looking to extend a three-game win streak. Salem shut out Blacksburg and got the win, 76-0.
NRVNews
Hylton, Timmy Ray
Timmy Ray Hylton, 46, formally of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Gertrude Hylton. He is survived by his sister, Melissa Layton and husband Tommy; twin brother, Terry Hylton and Angel; nieces, Payton Hylton, Kayla Thompson (Drake), Emma Green, and Nichole Green (Jason); nephews, Josh Hylton and girlfriend Shayla Viers, Chandler Hylton, Easton Hylton and Nicholi Thompson; best friend, Elmo and Vickie Dunbar; and special dog, Shadow.
WSLS
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
WSLS
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
Prep Football: Princeton drops tight contest at Lord Botetourt
Daleville, Va. – Princeton dropped a close, competitive contest Friday against Virginia power Lord Botetourt, falling 28-27 on the road. Princeton receiver Dom Collins hauled in four passes for 137 yards, returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 13 of 19 passes for 308 yards, connecting with five different receivers.
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care
Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
