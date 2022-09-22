Read full article on original website
Man Charged After Ramming Car Into North Haven Police Cruisers
Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
Shooting in Hamden Leaves Man Critically Injured
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
Hamden Resident Suffers Gunshot Wound After Bullet Goes Through Wall Of Her Home
Woman Hit by Stray Bullet While Inside Home in Hamden: Police
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
14-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Man in Stamford: Police
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after being accused of shooting a man in Stamford on Monday, police said. Officials said the shooting happened on Woodland Avenue. A man was reportedly targeted and shot by the teen, resulting in injuries. The man underwent surgery and has non-life threatening injuries, according...
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Old Saybrook man dead after car crashes into water
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook man died Saturday night after his car drove into water, according to police. Shortly after 8 p.m. the police received a report that a car had driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. When police arrived, a group of bystanders had already […]
Body found near train tracks identified as New Haven man missing since July
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State […]
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden
Driver arrested for striking Manchester police officer
Manchester police arrested the driver who took off after striking an officer Friday afternoon.
Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run
Ansonia Father Charged With Abusing 6-Week-Old Child: Police
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
VIDEO: Police make 3 arrests in Naugatuck hit-and-run
Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
