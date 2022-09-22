ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Charged After Ramming Car Into North Haven Police Cruisers

An Enfield man was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two North Haven Police cruisers. This all began when police came across a vehicle in the Dixwell Avenue area that was parked off to the side of the road. Officers found a man unconscious...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting in Hamden Leaves Man Critically Injured

A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Hamden Saturday night. Officers responded to Warner Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said. Anyone...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Hit by Stray Bullet While Inside Home in Hamden: Police

A woman was shot inside her Hamden home Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. and located a female gunshot victim inside a home. According to police, there were multiple shots fired and a bullet came through the wall of the victim's home and...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

14-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Man in Stamford: Police

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after being accused of shooting a man in Stamford on Monday, police said. Officials said the shooting happened on Woodland Avenue. A man was reportedly targeted and shot by the teen, resulting in injuries. The man underwent surgery and has non-life threatening injuries, according...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook man dead after car crashes into water

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – An Old Saybrook man died Saturday night after his car drove into water, according to police. Shortly after 8 p.m. the police received a report that a car had driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina. When police arrived, a group of bystanders had already […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Ansonia Father Charged With Abusing 6-Week-Old Child: Police

An Ansonia father is under arrest, accused of abusing his six-week-old child. Police arrested 36-year-old Lamar Haney Friday. Ansonia police received a call around 4 a.m Friday from the Department of Children and Families about a possible case of child abuse, according to police. Officers went to Yale New Haven...
ANSONIA, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
ANSONIA, CT

