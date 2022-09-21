Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 3:24 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 270 points, or 0.9%, to 29,314. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.1%.

