Kansas native called up to Major Leagues

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – A Kansas State University (K-State) baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday.

Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019.

Brennan played for K-State from 2017 to 2019 and is a Kansas native, playing at Blue Valley High School and coming from Stilwell, Kansas.

As a Wildcat, Brennan hit .332 over 162 total games, with 208 hits total and four home runs. In 626 total at bats, he only struck out 35 times.

After being drafted by the Guardians, Brennan worked his way through the minor leagues in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID) and in 2022 has played with the Akron RubberDucks in AA ball and the Columbus Clippers in AAA.

Brennan is slated to bat seventh in the lineup for the Guardians tonight. The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

