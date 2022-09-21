ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High demand for building a home in Wichita, despite national trends

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking to build a house in Wichita, the demand is high. Nationwide there’s been a slowdown in the homebuilding industry, with some builders lowering prices even though costs are still high to build.

Experts shared that the market is shifting.

“For the most part, we are still seeing a large number of home builds,” said Nathan Svoboda, president of Wichita Home Works.

“There is no spec home that is even available when it is finished, they are all going under contract before being finished, and nobody is negotiating price,” said Stacy Latimer, president of South Central Kansas Realtors Board of Directors.

Latimer said in the past six months, 172 new construction properties were sold in Wichita. None of those had a price reduction.

Sterling College cafeteria server still working at age 93

“Still a great time to buy a house, even though interest rates have crept up. I mean, 6% interest rates are still historically low,” said Latimer.

Wichita Home Works has been in business for seven years.

They said glass is hard to get right now, but earlier in the year, it was cabinets.

“It seems like every month or two, it seems to cycle from one thing to another,” said Svoboda.

Builders are focused on working around supply chain and inflation issues, sometimes making the wait longer for people to enjoy their new home.

While Wichita is not currently seeing this national trend, experts said it could always happen later in the year, it just depends on the market.

If you plan on building a home, the best advice is to talk to your realtor on making a plan.

