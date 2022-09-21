When Kim Kardashian dropped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, host Ryan Seacrest asked the newly single Kim, 41, who she saw herself dating since she and Pete Davidson went their separate ways. “Absolutely no one,” said the Kardashians star, who was content to be single following her breakup with the former SNL star (and with the ongoing drama with her ex, Kanye “Ye” West). Kelly Ripa suggested that Kim stay off dating apps (“Wasn’t even an option,” says Kim) and search for a “titan of industry” as her next romantic liaison. Kim agreed. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,” said Kim. “But I’m just not ready.”

