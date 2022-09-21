Read full article on original website
Related
15 Weird Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts I Bet You've Never Heard Before (Or Maybe You Have, IDK, I Don't Know Your Life)
Christopher Nolan sure did plant a whole lot of corn for Interstellar!
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Dating Again After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Splits: Watch
When Kim Kardashian dropped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, host Ryan Seacrest asked the newly single Kim, 41, who she saw herself dating since she and Pete Davidson went their separate ways. “Absolutely no one,” said the Kardashians star, who was content to be single following her breakup with the former SNL star (and with the ongoing drama with her ex, Kanye “Ye” West). Kelly Ripa suggested that Kim stay off dating apps (“Wasn’t even an option,” says Kim) and search for a “titan of industry” as her next romantic liaison. Kim agreed. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,” said Kim. “But I’m just not ready.”
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
Emma Watson Rewrote Hermione’s Lines: ‘She Wouldn’t Say That’
After spending a decade embodying Hermione Granger, Emma Watson knew her character better than most. The actor even rewrote lines for the witch.
RELATED PEOPLE
People Are Hilariously Showing Off Their Pets on TikTok Using a Song About the Princes of Hell
A new trend has taken over TikTok in a surprising way. People are using a song about the princes of hell to show off the different moods of their hilarious pets, going viral in the process. The song featured in the viral trend is Minniva's cover of "Year Zero," originally...
PETS・
With his 'serious head injury,' Dustin Lance Black knows 'the road back will be long'
'So I vanished for a while...,' was how director Dustin Lance Black started his latest Instagram post, which revealed that he is currently facing a health issue.
13 New TV Shows to Watch in October 2022
October 2022 will see the debut of many new TV shows across genres like thriller, horror, comedy and romance. One of the month’s most anticipated projects is the second season of dark comedy series “The White Lotus” on HBO. This season, the series takes place at a Sicilian resort and follows a new group of eccentric hotel guests and workers. More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesPhotos of the Costumes in 'American Gigolo'Photos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors On Netflix, the streaming service is debuting its new thriller “The Watcher,” which is based on a true story....
12 Fall Books That You Can Easily Read In One Sitting
From hints of spookiness to dysfunctional family dynamics to paranormal romances that make you want to cuddle up with your favorite oversized sweater, these books are perfect for your fall TBR list.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0