HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Dating Again After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Splits: Watch

When Kim Kardashian dropped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, host Ryan Seacrest asked the newly single Kim, 41, who she saw herself dating since she and Pete Davidson went their separate ways. “Absolutely no one,” said the Kardashians star, who was content to be single following her breakup with the former SNL star (and with the ongoing drama with her ex, Kanye “Ye” West). Kelly Ripa suggested that Kim stay off dating apps (“Wasn’t even an option,” says Kim) and search for a “titan of industry” as her next romantic liaison. Kim agreed. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out,” said Kim. “But I’m just not ready.”
WWD

13 New TV Shows to Watch in October 2022

October 2022 will see the debut of many new TV shows across genres like thriller, horror, comedy and romance. One of the month’s most anticipated projects is the second season of dark comedy series “The White Lotus” on HBO. This season, the series takes place at a Sicilian resort and follows a new group of eccentric hotel guests and workers. More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesPhotos of the Costumes in 'American Gigolo'Photos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors On Netflix, the streaming service is debuting its new thriller “The Watcher,” which is based on a true story....
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

