White Rock, NM

KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos, NM
White Rock, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
White Rock, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter

The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing

The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
WDBO

'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term land conservation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Oktoberfest-a-palooza: Rounding up all the events statewide this weekend

With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

History of ballooning in New Mexico

While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Stormy evening again, celebrate fall equinox

There is a higher chance of rain and storms this evening. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “One more day of rich monsoon moisture focuses the greatest storm coverage across western & northern NM.”. It will be a good day to get a pumpkin latte. Starbucks, Satellite Coffee and Cafe...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Celebration Of Life For Danny Katzman Oct. 1, 2022

A reminder to the friends and family of Danny Katzman … A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op at 163 Central Park Square. Please visit www.riverafamilyfuneral home.com to see Danny’s obituary and take the opportunity to leave messages,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with some isolated showers

It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM

