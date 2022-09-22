Local couple merges talents for Hughes Art House

All is fair in love and art.

At least that much is true for local married couple and artistic team Stacie and Brad Hughes .

The pair opened Hughes Art House in February, where they create handpainted and cut wooden art, often leaning on the side of quirky.

“We go out to comic cons. We’re very, very pop culture related,” said Stacie Hughes, who works in conjunction with Fox Animation as a merchandise illustrator for a company called Toddland. “We represent like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy and American Dad out at San Diego Comic-Con, and now we’re about to head to New York Comic Con.”

The couple first met through a chapter of Business Networking International, aka BNI. He was working in insurance, and she was in graphic design. Brad Hughes says the pair hit it off immediately: Her talents dazzled him, and his love of art brought them closer together.

Stacie Hughes says she has seen multiple phases in her art career, usually shifting every 10 years to offer a new opportunity in a new area of expertise. This time she just happened to shift into her husband’s life as well.

“Thankfully she hit that point where it was like, 10 years was up, so she was switching into the new facet of art,” he said. “I just happened to be there right at that time.”

Hughes Art House came about after Brad Hughes created some custom name labels out of wood.

“You made Christmas tags for our stockings, and they were made out of walnut with names in white,” Stacie Hughes recalled. “I just kept looking at them like, ‘That’s such a — oh, I just love how that looks!’”

The couple now create one-of-a-kind wooden pieces she paints with white acrylic pen.

The two often participate in local shows such as the Black Swamp Arts Festival and Maker’s Mart. They are currently prepping for the Fallen Timbers Art Festival, taking place at the Shops at Fallen Timbers in Maumee Nov. 5-6.

They plan to sell prints of their larger pieces, and Stacie Hughes envisions an online store opening in the future.

“We actually have an image of what it looks like before I hand [the design] to him when it’s all drawn up,” she said. “So that’s how it starts, I draw it in white on black on my tablet, and so I’m thinking, well maybe we might be able to do some prints of those.”

Through her work as a merchandise illustrator she regularly travels to events around the country. Often these experiences inspire the pieces at Hughes Art House.

“Being in that whole world really opened us up, personally, to this pop culture art that we love so much,” Stacie Hughes said. “And it’s like, oh, so it can be something that inspires us whether it’s from our childhood or if we’re a fan of something, but it’s also art.”

Brad Hughes’ main hustle is working as an agent for Evolve Insurance in Toledo. He says the little things are what keep them going through their regular work days.

“I’m working in insurance, I’m dealing with people’s car accidents, things like that, and so I’m like, ‘If you’re not sending me pictures of what you’re working on throughout the day that make me happy, we have a problem with this,’” he said, laughing.

To learn more about the Hughes’ artwork and new business, visit their Instagram @hughesarthouse or check out their Facebook at Facebook.com/HughesArtHouse .

■ The Roche de Boeuf Festival is Saturday in Waterville, and attendees can put their own mark in the collaborative mural Tree of Dreams.

Visit the community art project in the artisan area, located on North Second Street, to add your own customized circle to a large tree mural. Also during the festival, visitors can peruse the works of more than 30 artists in the Rue des Artistes, or “Street of Artists.” The Roche de Boeuf Parade is at 10 a.m., with local bands set to perform in it. Families are encouraged to attend for a kids zone, car show, and Pioneer Village.

The Roche de Boeuf Festival runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Waterville. There is no cost to attend. For more information, go to watervillechamber.com .

■ Bowling Green State University invites the public to an opening reception for Daniel Bennett Schwartz at 6 p.m. Friday.

BGSU is adding the artist’s painting titled Portrait of the Artist, Running into its Fine Arts Center Collection, and at the reception hopes to celebrate the addition and offer visitors a glimpse into his artistic process. The gallery will be free and open to the public in the Willard Wankelman Gallery until Oct. 30.

For more information about galleries at Bowling Green State University, visit bgsu.edu .

■ Tired of the mess and short life of carved pumpkins?

Check out the Toledo Museum of Art on Saturday and Sunday for a collection of 200 handmade glass pumpkins, and an opportunity to support local artists and save the hassle of traditional pumpkin carving. The glass-blown pumpkins come in an assortment of sizes and colors, and start at $35.

The event is free, but registration is encouraged as supplies go quickly every year. The Glass Harvest is located in the Rita B. Kern Sensory Garden at TMA, 2445 Monroe St., between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reserve a 30-minute shopping slot at toledomuseum.org .

■ Fremont welcomes the Crop Circle Art & Music Event on Friday and Saturday. Inviting visitors from far and wide, the event includes art, music, and learning opportunities through curious and “extraterrestrial” events.

Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and festivities take place in downtown Fremont at 315 Garrison St. For more information, visit downtownfremontohio.org .

