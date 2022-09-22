Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Fix rtf64x64.sys Error on Windows
The rtf64x64.sys is a system file for Realtek network driver that mainly handles ethernet port connection. However, when the rtf64x64.sys driver fails, it usually causes BSODs like “DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL” or “System Service Exception.”. The BSOD then causes your PC to freeze completely, and you would need to restart...
The Windows Club
How to open Multiple Folders at once in Windows 11/10
One of the major perks of Windows or any desktop-based operating system is the ability to multitask. There are various multitasking features Windows 11 or Windows 10 entails, but most users of these operating systems are unaware of these features. In this post, we are going to talk about one of those files, we are going to see how to open Multiple Folders at once in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to use the IMCOS function in Microsoft Excel
The Excel IMCOS function is an Engineering function, and its purpose is to return the cosine of a complex number; it is not a complicated function to use; it is pretty easy as long you know its formula. The IMCOS function will return the #VALUE error value if the Inumber is logical. Logical values are the concept that values can be reduced to either True and False.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x00000194 Microsoft Store Error Code
Windows users are seeing Microsoft Store Error Code 0x00000194 when they launch the Store. The error code basically says that the store is not able to connect to its server and fetch the required information. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users see.
The Windows Club
What is Opera My Flow and how to use it?
The developers of Opera web browser have long been releasing new features for users that are not available on competing web browsers. Some features have died, while others have lived on and been adopted by other web browsers. Now, one of the newest features released by Opera is one called My Flow. It is a neat feature that I’ve come to enjoy using over the past couple of months.
yankodesign.com
Modular Framework Chromebook laptop puts a price tag on sustainability
The advent of laptops solved one of the biggest problems in personal computing by allowing people to bring their computers around with them. At the same time, however, that portability came at a cost beyond just the literal monetary price. Compared to their larger and more stationary desktop cousins, laptops were practically walled gardens, beautiful and powerful yet also restricted and inflexible. Things have improved by now, of course, with many laptops offering upgradeable memory and storage, but that’s pretty much it. Everything else is soldered down or at least artificially locked down, making repairs difficult for anyone other than experts and authorized technicians. There are attempts to change this industry culture little by little through making modular and repairable laptops more mainstream, like this latest addition that brings those desirable qualities to Google’s Chrome OS for a price.
The Windows Club
How to create a Histogram Chart in Word
Charts are used to display graphical data that your audience can understand. In Microsoft Office programs such as Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Word, there is a variety of charts that people can use to showcase their data visually. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to create a Histogram chart in Microsoft Word. A Histogram chart is a graphical representation that shows frequency data; it has a structure like a bar graph that organizes a group of data points into user-specified ranges.
The Windows Club
A generic error occurred in GDI+ [Fixed]
When you try to modify a bitmap object, save or upload an image to a web server you may get the error message A generic error occurred in GDI+. The error can occur regardless of the application in use. This post provides the most applicable solutions affected users can apply to resolve the issue.
Cult of Mac
Good news from SCDKey: $14 Windows 10 Pro and $24 Office Pro Plus lifetime licenses just arrived!
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by SCDKey.com. The Autumn Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com offers fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
The Windows Club
How to run HTML code in Notepad for Windows 11/10
In the old days, programmers primarily used Notepad to write code. The old days have long gone after the rise of more sophisticated coding tools for HTML and everything else, but despite that, many programmers still prefer to use Notepad. For the new age coders who have little knowledge about...
The Windows Club
Epic Game error Necessary prerequisites failed to install, Error SU-PQR1603, LS-0019
In this post, we will show you how to fix Epic Game Launch or Update Failed: Necessary prerequisites failed to install, Error SU-PQR1603 or LS-0019 on your Windows 11/10 PC. When some users tried installing games via Epic Games, they received an Epic Games error, The necessary prerequisites failed to install, Error code SU-PQR1603 or The prerequisites of game failed to install, Error LS-0019. The following is the exact message users see:
The Windows Club
How to recover an unsaved Notepad file in Windows 11/10?
Notepad is one of the oldest tools available on Windows 11/10. It hasn’t seen a significant update in many years, and that’s because there is no need. After all, it is fine as is. Now, folks who use Notepad regularly may have some point come across a problem where they’re unable to recover data from an unsaved Notepad.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld revealed with Play Services, Stadia support
Logitech has fully revealed its G Cloud gaming handheld. The device will be able to stream games from a host of libraries while utilizing a few Google services and running Android 11.
The Windows Club
Fix Wificx.sys failed Blue Screen on Windows 11
This post features different solutions to fix Wificx.sys failed Blue Screen on Windows 11. It’s a BSOD error that mainly occurs when a driver used by Wi-Fi or Network devices has gone missing, become outdated or has become corrupted. Fortunately, you can follow some methods to eliminate this issue.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
The Windows Club
VirtualBox FATAL: INT18: BOOT FAILURE Error [Fixed]
You may get the VirtualBox error FATAL: INT18: BOOT FAILURE when you attempt to start a Windows guest machine on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 host computer. This post offers the most applicable solutions you can try to successfully fix the error on your system. You may encounter this...
The Windows Club
How to get the Windows 11 2022 Update
Microsoft has released the latest version of Windows 11, the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. Microsoft’s aim with this new feature update is to continue to deliver innovation and value to Windows users, a demographic that spans over 1.4 billion users. In this article, we will guide you through the process of upgrading to the Windows 11 2022 update on your PC.
The Windows Club
How to add a Picture in PowerPoint from iPad or iPhone
This post will show you how to add a picture in PowerPoint on your PC or Mac device from an iOS mobile device with the help of Microsoft Office 365 apps. Microsoft 365 has been made available to Android and iOS platforms as well. As a result, collaborating work on multiple devices, including mobile platforms, has become possible. If you are working on a PowerPoint Presentation and want to add a picture when on the go, then this article is for you. Please note that the instructions given in the article are specific to iOS users (iPhone & iPad).
The Windows Club
This app does not support the contract specified or is not installed
If you have landed on this page, it’s most likely you have encountered the error message This app does not support the contract specified or is not installed when opening or performing any app-related tasks on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. This post provides the most suitable fixes to successfully resolve this issue on your system.
The Windows Club
How to reclaim space after upgrading Windows 11
In this guide, we show you how to reclaim space after upgrading to Windows 11. Whether you have upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11 or from Windows 11 to Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2, this post will help you. Windows 11 has been available for an upgrade since the last year. If you are running your PC on Windows 10, you can update it to Windows 11 for free if all the system requirements are met. It is common that when we upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10. it will take up a lot of storage space on your drive. The good news is that you can free most of the space occupied by Windows 11 after the upgrade in easy ways. As most of the space is occupied by files from previous Windows versions, and log files, you can remove them safely using the built-in features of Windows 11.
