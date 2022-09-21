Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Kentucky firefighters take 'steamy' photos for calendar to raise money for operations
EUBANK, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLEX/WKRC) - A volunteer fire department in Kentucky is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation. It is lights, camera, action for these model members of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department. "We've seen so many of the quote unquote...
WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
(AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
WTVQ
1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
wdrb.com
Unanimous vote denies parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to deny parole for Michael Carneal, who will now have to serve out the life sentence he was given for killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny...
WKYT 27
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?
It’s a dedication for the families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice. A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled at the Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park. It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WKYT 27
Tickets nearly sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington. Tickets are running low, but you still have the chance to buy a ticket to win the brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.
WKYT 27
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in Lexington’s latest deadly shooting has been released. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon Thursday for a reported...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WKYT 27
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
Comments / 0