7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians

From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
Best flea treatment for dogs 2022: Keep your pup scratch-free

With so many brands claiming to have the best flea treatments for dogs, trying to decide which one to pick can feel more than a little overwhelming. From topicals and shampoos to tablets and flea collars, there's a dizzying array of products on the market that can make even the most savvy pet parent's head spin.
Managing your pet’s weight

Much like humans, dogs and cats can struggle with aging- and weight-related health issues. In fact, 3 out of 5 cats and dogs are overweight or obese, according to Packaged Facts’ U.S. Pet Market Outlook. Pet obesity can lead to several health issues and problems, including diabetes, cancer and...
Ultimate dog sitter checklist: 10 things your pet sitter needs to know

Most pet owners’ biggest struggle is leaving home and not bringing their furry friends. Although you wish you could always take your dogs along, sometimes that’s impossible. When that happens, you need to ensure someone takes good care of them while you are gone. Hiring a professional pet...
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist

Certified applied animal behaviorist, Dr. Carley Faughn, shares how to make World Dream Day (September 25) a dream for pets World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the...
Big Dog Obsessed With Cats Gets His Very Own | The Dodo Odd Couples

Archie the Samoyed is so obsessed with cats that he will become an anchor and forget how to walk when he sees any cats. Even when he's at doggy daycare surrounded by other dogs, he begs to go outside to watch the cats for hours on end, which they call his "Cat TV." His parents finally caved and got Archie his very own kitten, B. B the kitten took a bit to get used to Archie, but now they even go on walks together and cuddle!
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?

Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
Finest Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats To Keep Them Clean and Fresh

Vietdai offers a range of pet wipes suitable for cats and dogs. All products are pet-friendly and can be used on a daily basis. Having pets is not enough, it becomes the responsibility of the owner to ensure that the furry friends are fresh and clean all the time. This is necessary for their good health and overall well-being. To help pet owners, top-quality pet wipes for dogs and cat bath wipes are available so that the pet can stay fresh all the time.
Rescue dogs: Boy raises £10k by sleeping in tent for 542 nights

A teenager has raised more than £10,000 by sleeping in a tent in his garden for 542 nights. Ashley, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, started sleeping outside in March after being inspired by Max Woosey, who raised £700,000 by sleeping in a tent for two years. The 13-year-old...
Is Catnip for Dogs Safe? A Vet Explains the Herb's Effects

Catnip, an herb in the mint family, is notorious for its impact on our feline friends. Some cats on catnip have a range of reactions, ranging from completely loopy, to slightly agitated, to totally mellow. But what happens if your dog sneaks into the cat toy box? Is catnip bad for dogs?
The true cost of pet ownership: unexpected expenses and a lifetime of care

Helping clients understand and manage the financials of owning a pet. Nearly half of pet parents in the United States underestimate the lifetime cost of care for their 4-legged companions.1 That means millions of households are financially unprepared for the true cost of pet ownership. How can veterinary professionals help bridge that knowledge gap to reduce the stress of unexpected expenses on clients and ensure patients receive the care they deserve?
