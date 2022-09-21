Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To USC
With the Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) falling to the USC Trojans (4-0, 1-0) 17-14 on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the loss... 1. Turnovers Prove Costly. When trying to pull an upset of a top-10 team, you've got to play near-perfect football, and unfortunately...
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: USC vs Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) set to host No. 7 USC (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
5 Reasons Why Oregon State Can Beat USC
Through three games, Oregon State's offense is off to a sizzling start as the Beavers are averaging 45.7 points per game (13th best nationally) and 468 yards per contest. Whether it was Boise State, Fresno State, or Montana State, the Beavers have been able to tally up points and score at will... Against the Trojans, OSU's offense will need to be all hands on deck...
