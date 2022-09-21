Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets. The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg. The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASA's unprecedented DART mission will intentionally slam a spacecraft into an asteroid next week
DART will crash into Dimorphos, a small asteroid orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, to test NASA's ability to deflect space rocks from Earth.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
DART asteroid-smashing mission 'on track for an impact' Monday, NASA says
During a media briefing on Thursday (Sept. 22), the DART mission team said they are confident that the craft will smash into the asteroid Dimorphos as planned on Monday (Sept. 26).
The 'Defense of Ukraine' Recently Called on Russia to Finally Raise Its White Flag After Finding an Abandoned T-90M Tank
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US
A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
China wants to probe Uranus and Jupiter with 2 spacecraft on one rocket
China is planning an ambitious two-for-one shot to the outer planets with a pair of spacecraft to launch for Jupiter and Uranus around 2030. The mission will be named Tianwen 4 and will see a larger probe destined for Jupiter and smaller spacecraft to be sent to make a flyby of distant Uranus.
Saudi Arabia plans to send its first female astronaut into orbit on a SpaceX rocket after striking a deal with Axiom
Axiom Space provided two Saudi astronauts with seats on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
On This Day In Space: Sept. 25, 2008: China launches its 3rd human spaceflight
On Sept. 25, 2008, China's space program launched its third human spaceflight mission, Shenzhou 7.
Watch NASA's crucial fueling test of its Artemis 1 moon rocket today for free
Technicians are scheduled to begin loading supercold liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants into Artemis 1's Space Launch System megarocket today at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1115 GMT). Watch it live.
yankodesign.com
The NASA X Interstellar RED3.721 Watch comes with a capsule containing actual meteor dust from Mars
A timepiece that Elon Musk would most certainly try to acquire…. As our species attempts at colonizing Mars in the next few decades, the NASA X Interstellar RED3.721 watch puts a small piece of the red planet on your wrist. Designed by Interstellar with a thumbs up from NASA, the RED3.721 watch honors mankind’s mission to mars, the RED3.721 is the perfect homage to our celestial neighbor. The watch’s face comes with a detailed relief graphic of the planet Mars, along with coordinates of the Jezero crater on which NASA’s Perseverance rover landed. However, its most interesting element lies at the 3 o’clock position in the form of not a date window, but rather a window containing an actual piece of Martian meteorite.
Comments / 0