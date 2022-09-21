Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Arts Council Director Chloe Roth and Board member Karen Sinn look over a chart showing where booths will be set up for Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square in downtown Paris. Over 60 vendors will be on hand–including artisans from the region showcasing all of the art forms–along with local musicians performing live and food trucks. There also will be a car show, hands-on arts and crafts for kids and the Henry County High School Madrigals, Ray Lewis Band and Flashback band will perform. The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs all day through 7 p.m. (Travis McLeese photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO