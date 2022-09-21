Read full article on original website
Business As Usual: UC Tornadoes Sitting At 6-0
Union City, Tenn.–It was business as usual for Union City. The third-ranked Golden Tornadoes won by mercy rule for the fifth time in six games Friday night, a familiar storyline producing an impressive 41-3 victory over visiting Class 3A Ripley. Quarterback Keaten Brown and fullback Jacob Arnold both rushed...
Tough Battle With Peabody For Lady Tornadoes
Union City, Tenn.–Union City gamely fought Peabody to the bitter end of each set Thursday before dropping a 3-1 prep volleyball decision to the Lady Tide. The Twister girls (6-10) won Game 2, 25-23, but narrowly lost three other games, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23. Emma Powell had four aces,...
Reminder: Tonight’s Patriots’ Game To Be Livestreamed
Paris, Tenn.–A reminder that we will be videostreaming the Henry County Patriots-South Gibson football game tonight live. The game will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on Youtube. The games will be livestreamed on our Facebook page WHNY/WLZK and on the WLZK Youtube Channel.
Charles “Bernard” Downey
Mr. Charles “Bernard” Downey, 99, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center. Mr. Downey was born Saturday, September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, Tennessee, to Charles Raymond Downey and Francis Morton Downey, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Ward Downey and Joe Downey and his grandchild: Emily Downey.
Arthur Wayne Ramirez
Arthur Wayne Ramirez, 56, of Springville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his residence. Arthur was born Thursday, March 31, 1966, in Osceola, Arkansas, to Arthur Ramirez and Lucy Faye Macon Shepperson, who both survive, of Springville, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the War in...
Janet Sue Crouch
Janet Sue Crouch, 56 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Janet attended the Open Doors Community Church before her health declined. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed just being around people. Spending time with her family, especially her pets and grandchildren were priorities in her life.
Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
It’s Fall Y’All In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Volunteers with the Downtown Paris Association were busy Thursday evening decorating the four corners of the Henry County court square in downtown Paris for fall. The straw bales, corn stalks, mums and gourds make perfect photo opportunities during the fall season and are just in time for this weekend’s Arts ‘Round the Square and the upcoming Scarecrows on the Square. In photo from left are: Susan Jones, Pam and Rick Conger and Ken and Marsha Banasiewicz, along with Ruff Jones and Molly McFarlin. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Getting Ready For Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Arts Council Director Chloe Roth and Board member Karen Sinn look over a chart showing where booths will be set up for Saturday’s Arts ‘Round The Square in downtown Paris. Over 60 vendors will be on hand–including artisans from the region showcasing all of the art forms–along with local musicians performing live and food trucks. There also will be a car show, hands-on arts and crafts for kids and the Henry County High School Madrigals, Ray Lewis Band and Flashback band will perform. The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs all day through 7 p.m. (Travis McLeese photo).
BPU Presents Checks Of $40,000 For Family Resource, Family Enrichment & Project Help
Paris, Tenn.–The Family Resource Center was presented a check for $10,000 from the BPU Community Cares Project along with a 50% match from TVA. Board of Public Utilities CEO Terry Wimberely presented checks to the Family Resource Center, Family Enrichment Center, and Project Help for a total of $40,000.
Author To Speak On War In Ukraine At UTM
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host Dr. Martin Nekola as a part of the “ENGAGE the Times” series. This series includes 10 meetings each semester for students, staff and faculty to meet and engage in meaningful conversations about current events. Dr. Nekola...
McKenzie Man Arrested On Drug Charges
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia and the arrest of a McKenzie man. Since April,...
