Read full article on original website
Related
Did You Know That You Can Legally Own a Kangaroo in Colorado?
You are looking for a pet that hops but want a companion bigger than your average bunny rabbit? If you live in Colorado, you might be in luck with your hoppy pet endeavors as it is actually legal to own a kangaroo in the state. Yep, you can own a...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0