ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Supervisors finally OK homeless shelter

In a single stroke El Dorado County supervisors voted to implement a temporary homeless shelter/navigation center at the former juvenile detention facility in Placerville, which includes ending an agreement between the county and Cal Fire for use of the building for seasonal operations. A packed agenda item heard at Tuesday’s...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
Fox40

Front Street Animal Shelter

This week the Front Street Animal Shelter is raising funds to help pets at the shelter and in our community. Your kindness will provide food, specialty medical care, supplies and love to a pet in need. Give at HelpFrontStreet.org. If you can’t donate, you can still help a shelter pet by adopting, fostering or spreading the word!
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Nevada County, CA
Grass Valley, CA
Government
City
Grass Valley, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Service Animals#Service Dog#Family Fun#Auction#Pets#Gem#Food Dealers
rosevilletoday.com

See where Roseville region’s new college campus and master planned community is being built

2,200-acre project rebranded from Placer Ranch to Placer One. Roseville, Calif. – Taylor Builders announced plans to break ground at the beginning of October 2022 on a flagship project in Placer County named Placer One. The 2,200-acre approved master plan community, previously known as Placer Ranch, is a unique partnership between Placer County, California State University, Sacramento, Sierra College, and Taylor Builders.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.  As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.  The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove dog owner fights to save German Shepherd from being euthanized by city

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove woman is fighting to save her one-year-old German Shepherd from being euthanized by the city. Faryal Kabir said animal control is planning to euthanize her dog, Zeus. She said it's because the City alleges she didn't follow guidelines after her dog bit a man that it saw as a threat. However, she said she has proof that all guidelines were completed.
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
goldcountrymedia.com

Relive the wild west in Historic District this Saturday

The Old West Legends are coming to the Zittel Family Amphitheater and the Plaza in the Folsom Historic District this Saturday in a new event bannered The Wild West Fest. The Wild West Legends will be performing old western skits and taking photos with the town folk. The event takes place from 10 am until 6 pm and will kick off with the nationally-renowned Painted Ladies riding down Sutter Street on horseback. Following the Painted Ladies, you will see some familiar faces from the Old West, including John Wayne, Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie Oakley and the Buffalo Soldiers.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Magazine

Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in

Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots

A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday.  “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Sacramento Magazine

Apple Hill Highlights

APPLE HILL WASN’T ALWAYS THE PLACE TO GO FOR APPLE PIE. Before this El Dorado County destination started attracting more than 1 million visitors annually for apple harvest season, pears were its main crop. “There used to be a saying that a pear eaten in America in the ’40s...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado Hills home is immaculate

This Coldwell Banker featured home of the week is located at 905 Matthew Court in El Dorado Hills and is on the market for $750,000, listed by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. It is an immaculate well-kept home in the well-established Governor Village community. The home is a...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy