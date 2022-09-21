Read full article on original website
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing a bottle of syrup on Instagram. It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed a teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot. A lot of it.
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Jessica Brooks walked into a scene no mother ever should on the morning of October 9, 2020: her beloved daughter, who was pregnant, covered in blood on the floor, dead, and the baby ripped from the womb, missing, according to court testimony as reported by the Texarkana Gazette.
The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
