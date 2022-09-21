ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

UPI News

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
HOUMA, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Seven7Hardaway Gunned Down In Targeted Attack: Report

The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

