Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Related
KSLA
Estess' attorney asks to have him reinstated as Bossier chief
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KTBS
Sheriff Prator praises security camera system that helped nab burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A thief caught in the act on surveillance video highlights the importance of a quality security camera system, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. His office shared security cam video from H & W Marine on Greenwood Road, just west of Shreveport, from one night in late July. Their security system, with motion activated sensors, is monitored by Guardian Alarm. It alerted an employee at Guardian to a man who snuck onto the property.
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march
Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport Man Indicted in Landry Anglin Murder
After being rushed to the hospital, Landry Anglin was pronounced dead that afternoon. After a thorough investigation, police put out warrants for two men and one woman that they believed were involved in the rolling gun battle that senselessly ended the life of an innocent teenager. After the suspects were...
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
caddoda.com
Homicides, rapes fill Caddo Grand Jury returns
A pair of recent murders, including one of a local teen, and sex crimes form the returns from the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and Andrew Adaway with second-degree murder in connection with separate murders this year.
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
Sobriety Checkpoint Makes Eight Arrests
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early. Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers. with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Walker Road homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KTBS
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0