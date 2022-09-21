Read full article on original website
Related
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
AthlonSports.com
Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Longhorns, Red Raiders Open Big 12 Play in Lubbock
A year ago, the Texas Longhorns beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 70-35 shootout that saw the two squads combine for 15 touchdowns. This year's matchup has little chance of producing similar fireworks. New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire appears intent on building a high-flying offense, but...
KCBD
Texas Tech begins fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as one...
fox34.com
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
KCBD
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
Texas Tech basketball: Key transfer Fardaws Aimaq reportedly out “several months”
Less than a week ahead of the Texas Tech basketball program’s first official practice of the fall, some bad news has come to light. According to Jon Rothstein, transfer forward Fardaws Amiaq has broken his foot and will be out “several months”. This is a huge negative...
LP&L outage map – 2,000 out was false alarm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said it was a false alarm when the outage map on its website said more than 2,000 homes or businesses lost power Friday morning. A spokesman for LP&L said there was work behind the scenes that triggered the public map to indicate an outage when in fact no […]
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows
LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field. “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L. Linemen are required to have years of experience and […]
everythinglubbock.com
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
‘We have to keep looking forward,’ Cotton farmers across Texas facing tremendous loss
LUBBOCK, Texas – This year’s drought has proven to be extremely challenging for cotton farmers in Texas. Multiple farm reports saying this harvest has been one of the worst, costing the state up to $2 billion. Lubbock crop insurance agent Joey Brown insures around 100 farmers across the panhandle. He said that in Texas this […]
Suck It, Adam Levine: Here Are 43 Hot Chicks From Lubbock Who Listen to Metal
Adam "Steamy Turd" Levine, who apparently cheats on his model wife and definitely makes the worst music of all time, said that there are no hot chicks who listen to metal. Except, of course, the hot metal chick he was cheating on his wife with. You can read that whole hot mess here.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
KTRE
Instant karma? Thief slams into parked trailer during getaway, homeowner says
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A homeowner in Texas says her home was hit by thieves twice in 48 hours, but one of them was injured while trying to get away. KCBD reports that Nichole Shipman first spotted a man headed towards the back of her home on Wednesday while she was sitting in her car in the driveway.
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0