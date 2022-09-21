ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Texas Tech Football#College Athletics#College Football#American Football#National Championships#West Texas
FMX 94.5

8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips

My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Walmart
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LP&L finding it challenging to find qualified linemen as Lubbock’s electrical grid grows

LUBBOCK, Texas – With the city’s electrical grid growing, Lubbock Power & Light said it has been a challenge to find qualified linemen to put in the field.  “It’s getting harder and harder to find good qualified people,” said Brady Anderson, Overhead Transmission Supervisor for LP&L.  Linemen are required to have years of experience and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy