Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
technewstoday.com
How to Destroy and Dispose An Old Laptop
We are progressing very rapidly such that the gadgets and devices we use today get obsolete within a few years. If you wish to destroy your laptop because it has become outdated for you or its consuming space, you can always donate or sell it. You can also salvage its part in new devices. You would not want to contribute to the “global chip shortage” by destroying usable chips.
Engadget
Framework made a modular, repairable Chromebook
The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is almost identical to its regular sibling. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Framework, the company spearheading a new generation of modular, repairable products, has made a Chromebook. It teamed up with Google to produce a ChromeOS-friendly version of the standard Framework machine with the same promise of modularity and repairability.
technewstoday.com
Why is My Google Screen Black? How to Fix It
Chrome is one of the oldest and most loved browsers. But, it is having a hard time staying relevant due to numerous frequent errors, like the site crashing, high CPU usage, slow performance, and more. One of them is an empty black screen that can appear out of nowhere. The...
Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK
Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
technewstoday.com
Fix: the Operation Could Not Be Completed on macOS
You may encounter the error message stating “The operation couldn’t be completed” in various scenarios. It might pop up when you attempt to run an application or can appear as a prompt when you’re trying to install/update macOS. Whether it’s because of your corrupted application data...
technewstoday.com
13 Ways to Fix “Game Security Violation Detected” Error
Windows PC games may encounter unique issues that may be hard to solve. The “Game Security Violation Detected” error appears to be one of those, but we’re sharing 13 ways to fix it. Even though it comes out of nowhere, it doesn’t point to a severe issue....
technewstoday.com
Elden Ring Not Connecting To Network? Here’s How To Fix It
The action RPG debuted with incredible success for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and Windows. It is as phenomenal as it is tough, so you may want to use its limited multiplayer features to progress. Therefore, you want to know how to fix Elden Ring not connecting to the network.
Selecting The Right Device For You
Calhoun County, AL – If your aging computer or mobile device can’t keep up with the ever-changing services offered on newer devices, maybe it’s time for an upgrade. That’s where a technology expert comes in. They are here to help you make the right choice even if you don’t know a GPU from a CPU, Android from iOS, SATA from MVMe, or apps from programs. Don’t let that foreign computer language get the best of you. It is possible to turn that foreign language into your first language. Here’s a few questions to help you decide on a new device.
technewstoday.com
How to Reinstall Wi-Fi Driver in Windows
A corrupt Wi-Fi driver can cause your Wi-Fi to not function properly and cause disconnection issues. A corrupt or wrong Wi-Fi driver can even cause BSOD errors on some occasions. In any case, reinstalling your drivers can fix most of these Wi-Fi driver-related issues. Reinstalling process basically replaces the corrupted...
technewstoday.com
What is Wifi Verbose Logging? How to Enable It
If you are concerned about any public network’s security or are trying to troubleshoot your network, you may have encountered the term Wi-Fi verbose logging. A verbose log is a detailed record of what any system process is doing at the moment, and Wi-Fi verbose logging is the verbose log of your network connections. This feature is used by developers to troubleshoot any errors or issues within your system.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro rugged enterprise-grade mobile devices launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
technewstoday.com
PS5 Has No Sound? 8 Ways to Fix it
Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, is popular and powerful. Video, audio, and controller performance is a stark improvement compared to the PS4. It’s not free of errors, though; for example: how to fix PS5 has no sound error?. Audio output failures and glitches are common for...
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
This Chromebook lets you do your own memory and storage upgrades
Google collaborated with third-party company Framework to create a customizable and upgradable Chromebook (opens in new tab) laptop. As a company, Framework specializes in developing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) laptops that people can upgrade themselves with nothing more than a screwdriver, the parts the company provides, and a bit of patience. Now with the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition (opens in new tab), customizable laptops have entered a new frontier as repairability in the tech industry takes a firmer stance.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
TechRadar
PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review
While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
