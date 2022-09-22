Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Office: Woman survives crash after being thrown from back window
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was hospitalized after she was involved in a single vehicle that led to her being ejected from the back window, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pierce and...
Police respond to threat at Alma High School
ALMA, Mich. - According to the Alma Police Department, an anonymous tip was provided through OK2Say regarding a threat to school safety at Alma High School. Authorities say the alleged threat took place on Thursday, September 22, 2022. New links: Sheriff's Office: Woman survives crash after being thrown from back...
Jolt Credit Union unveils new administration building in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. - Jolt Credit Union was joined by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting on Thursday. Jolt unveiled their new “Clayton Administration Building” with a ceremony. The building is named after and dedicated to one of Jolt's long-time board members. The building is...
Prep Volleyball: Home shutout wins for Grand Blanc, Davison
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - After its thrilling win Tuesday night against Davison, the Grand Blanc volleyball team pick up a home sweep over Bay City Western 3-0 Thursday night. In other prep volleyball action, the Cardinals earned a bounce-back win over Carman-Ainsworth 3-0.
Downtown Bay City first annual longest table event
BAY CITY, Mich. — United Way of Bay County hosted the first annual longest table event in downtown Bay City Wednesday afternoon. Members of the community were welcomed to dine and commune with each other at the longest table around. Every guest were treated to food, live entertainment, and...
Prep Boys Soccer: Frankenmuth, Fenton, Goodrich earn shutout wins
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - The Frankenmuth boys soccer team pitched a shutout at home as they blanked Freeland 3-0. In other prep boys soccer scores, Fenton stays unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Kearsley and Goodrich topped Swartz Creek 8-0 behind five goals from Caeden Rossell.
