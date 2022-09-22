ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farwell, MI

Police respond to threat at Alma High School

ALMA, Mich. - According to the Alma Police Department, an anonymous tip was provided through OK2Say regarding a threat to school safety at Alma High School. Authorities say the alleged threat took place on Thursday, September 22, 2022. New links: Sheriff's Office: Woman survives crash after being thrown from back...
Prep Volleyball: Home shutout wins for Grand Blanc, Davison

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - After its thrilling win Tuesday night against Davison, the Grand Blanc volleyball team pick up a home sweep over Bay City Western 3-0 Thursday night. In other prep volleyball action, the Cardinals earned a bounce-back win over Carman-Ainsworth 3-0.
Downtown Bay City first annual longest table event

BAY CITY, Mich. — United Way of Bay County hosted the first annual longest table event in downtown Bay City Wednesday afternoon. Members of the community were welcomed to dine and commune with each other at the longest table around. Every guest were treated to food, live entertainment, and...
