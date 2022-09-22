Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Not Godzilla, still scary: video shows monitor lizard slithering on Central Florida front porch
APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — Cellphone video that went viral captured a scaly visitor that gave a Central Florida family quite a shock after they spotted it climbing a window on their front porch. Jocelyn Penson compared the giant reptile — that, thankfully, was unable to bust its way inside...
'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window. Jocelyn Penson, who posted the video to Facebook, said the footage was filmed at the home of her son, Frank Crowder, in Apopka, Fla. The...
iheart.com
Huge Lizard Seen Scaling the Side of Florida Home
Video of a giant lizard scaling the window of a Florida home has terrified the internet. Florida resident, Jocelyn Penson was visiting her son in the city of Apopka when she received a visit from a Godzilla stand in. She says she spotted the huge, dog-sized lizard scaling the window,...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
WDW News Today
Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency for Portions of Walt Disney World Ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for twenty-four counties across Florida including Osceola County, which holds portions of Walt Disney World, as Tropical Depression Nine seems on track to slam into Florida in the coming days. “The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 3 hurricane before reaching Florida, likely making landfall as a Category 2 storm.
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
fox35orlando.com
This Florida business will make you extra scary for Halloween
For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida Jerk Festival coming to Apopka
The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
Over 500 illegal crab traps seized in Hernando County, FWC says
Florida wildlife officials seized over 500 crab traps placed illegally in Hernando County.
9 ways to celebrate fall in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s fall, y’all. And while changing leaves and cooler weather may be too much to ask for in Central Florida, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the season. Channel 9 compiled a list below of 9 ways to celebrate fall in Central...
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
WESH
Central Florida emergency managers urge residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
A good number of local lakes, ponds and rivers are at high levels after recent pounding afternoon rains that delivered plenty of water. With a potential soaker coming, preparing is essential. “You procrastinate, you're going to seal your fate,” homeowner Ron Evatt said. Former utility worker Evatt is not...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Huge Mystery Creature Found in Florida Park Has Social Media Stumped
Social Media has been left perplexed after a mysterious creature, estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet in length, was caught on video in the waters off of a city park in Florida. According to Miami Herald, Joe Tiller reports he was on the water with his wife, April,...
