New Bootcamp Classes at Lake Lynn

Join us at Lake Lynn Community Center for our new Bootcamp Classes!

Bootcamp is a 45-minute interval-based, circuit-style routine class that combines strength training and cardio to tone and strengthen your whole body. You can expect a mix of exercises including running/agility moves and strength training moves using bodyweight resistance and a range of strength equipment. This class will be held outside in good weather and is moderate in difficulty but can be modified to fit all fitness levels. Pre-registration is required. Classes are taught by Rachel Bringewatt, NASM Certified Personal Trainer.

Days: Tuesdays starting October 4

Time: 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person, per class

Ages: 18 and up