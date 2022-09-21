Read full article on original website
NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million dollars to low-income parents who need to pay for childcare while attending Virginia colleges. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant money Thursday morning. They said it came through the DOE's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CAMPS).
