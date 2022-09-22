Read full article on original website
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
It’s official – Idris Elba won’t be the new 007
After years of speculation, we can finally stop asking Idris Elba if he will be the next James Bond. Turns out he’s too old to be the suave spy. Following on from Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong No Time To Die, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are currently seeking the next actor to portray Bond, but have warned the next movie won’t start filming for at least two more years.
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
James Bond producers play down Idris Elba’s chances of becoming next 007
James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have played down speculation that Idris Elba will be the next 007. In a recent interview with Variety, the pair responded to Elba’s recent claim that he doesn’t see Bond when he “looks in the mirror”. “We...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Who should be the next James Bond? Pierce Brosnan shares his thoughts
Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan is sharing his thoughts on who should be next up to play the secret agent. "Who should do it? I don't care," said Brosnan, who portrayed the charming, martini-drinking 007 for four films from 1995-2002, in a GQ interview published Thursday. "It’ll be interesting to...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
The official Whitney Houston biopic is headed to theaters this December. Executive produced by Clive Davis and Pat Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as the late superstar alongside Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci as Davis, Clarke Peters as John Houston, Whitney’s father, and Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston. The film is described as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.” Under the helm of Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou and Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), I Wanna Dance With Somebody will explore “the Whitney you never knew.”More from...
Robert Pattinson Once Shared He Would Only Be Interested in Playing James Bond in 20 Years
Some may feel that Robert Pattinson would be a perfect James Bond, but the actor felt it would take him two decades before he'd be confident enough to pursue the role.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs
It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
Ana De Armas Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Sequined Dress At The 'Blonde' Premiere
Ana de Armas was a vision at the Hollywood red carpet premiere of Blonde in a shimmering, sultry and illuminating gown! The Knives Out actress, 34, donned a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress that was adorned in glistening sequins and featured a halter, plunging neckline and curve-hugging fit. The No Time...
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
Florence Pugh And Harry Styles’ Don’t Worry Darling Song Released
After a tempestuous rollout, Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling finally hits theaters today. Word on the street is it’s not a very good movie, but at least it has behind-the-scenes drama to fall back on. It also has new Harry Styles music. “With You All The Time” is an ominous, whispery piano ballad Styles’ character Jack performs with his wife, Alice (Florence Pugh). It sounds nothing like Harry’s House, and I doubt Pugh’s real-life ex Zach Braff would call it life-changing, but it succeeds in setting a creepy vibe. Hear it below.
The Crown Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed
TUDUM is in full swing as Netflix shares exciting updates about their upcoming films and shows. It's been nearly two years since the fourth season of The Crown hit the streaming service, and it's finally coming back with a whole new cast. According to today's announcement, the Emmy-winning series' fifth season will return on November 9th. This news comes soon after it was announced that the show's sixth season just halted production due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Tracee Ellis Ross Hits High Notes In Plunging Jumpsuit & 6-Inch Boots at Mother Diana Ross Radio City Music Hall Show
Tracee Ellis Ross and her sister Rhonda Ross made a surprise appearance onstage with their mother Diana Ross. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on her North American tour since being called off the road due to the pandemic in March 2020. While performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sept. 13, Diana treated her fans to a special rendition of “Come See About Me” accompanied by both Tracee and Shonda. Tracee took to Instagram to share a reel of the special moment, which sees the trio onstage in all-black attire. View this post on Instagram A...
