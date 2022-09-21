Read full article on original website
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
NBC12
Wildlife Center of Virginia seeks help in naming newest education animal
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is enlisting the help of the general public in naming a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake joining the ranks of the Center’s education ambassadors. The Eastern Ratsnake was admitted to the Wildlife Center as a patient in December 2021. Based on his...
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
cohaitungchi.com
Spy Rock: Hike to Spectacular 360-Degree Mountain Views Across Nelson County, Virginia
Honestly, I can’t recommend the Spy Rock hike in Nelson County, Virginia more highly, especially as a fall foliage hike. Five stars, friends. You are reading: Spy rock hike | Spy Rock: Hike to Spectacular 360-Degree Mountain Views Across Nelson County, Virginia. I completed this leafy hike near Montebello...
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Late Saturday/Early Sunday Update. Tropical Storm Ian has winds of 45 m.p.h but is expected to quickly strengthen the next few days as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea. It will likely become a hurricane before grazing the western tip of Cuba. From there it...
WSET
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy. According to the Concord Volunteer...
chathamstartribune.com
Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle
Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy
The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
WDBJ7.com
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
wach.com
1 dead, roughly 100 displaced in Virginia apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, five others were hurt, and approximately 100 more were displaced due to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Virginia on Tuesday night, the fire marshal's office told WSET. Glenda Rahr said she has lived at Stratford Village...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty nursing students recognized for emergency actions, family lifesaving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Three Liberty University School of Nursing (LUSON) students recently put the skills they’re learning to use at the scene of a crash. Driving through rain on a rural road this month, according to the university, junior Gabby Cain rounded a corner and came...
smithmountainlake.com
Franklin County ag fair returns with enthusiasm
For four days, Franklin County residents enjoyed the return of the agricultural fair after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. According to Assistant Franklin County Administrator Michael Burnette, the ag fair was last held in 2019. “When COVID hit, everybody kind of put everything on hold,” said Carol Haynes, Virginia Cooperative Extension Family...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was identified as the victim of Sunday morning’s fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, according to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and neighbors told crews there was possibly...
timesvirginian.com
State Police seeking information regarding hit and run crash that killed Concord man
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, Sept 21, at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound...
WSET
Pilot dead in an accident near Afton on September 14: NTSB
AFTON Va. (WSET) — A plane was destroyed and a pilot was killed after an accident near Afton the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) said. This incident happened on Wednesday, September 14. The plane according to the NTSB was a Piper PA-32-300, N2104J. "The airplane was operated as a...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
chathamstartribune.com
Soup, pies, cute babies and a Sorghum Queen
Folks stood in line Saturday to get a quart or more of the Climax Ruritan Club’s Brunswick Stew — a recipe that has been around for 20-30 years. “We put everything in it,” said Charlie Rowland.Saturday at the annual Sorghum Festival, held at the old Climax School.
WSLS
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
