Big Island, VA

WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Big Island, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy. According to the Concord Volunteer...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle

Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
CHATHAM, VA
WBTM

Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy

The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
ROANOKE, VA
wach.com

1 dead, roughly 100 displaced in Virginia apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, five others were hurt, and approximately 100 more were displaced due to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Virginia on Tuesday night, the fire marshal's office told WSET. Glenda Rahr said she has lived at Stratford Village...
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smithmountainlake.com

Franklin County ag fair returns with enthusiasm

For four days, Franklin County residents enjoyed the return of the agricultural fair after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. According to Assistant Franklin County Administrator Michael Burnette, the ag fair was last held in 2019. “When COVID hit, everybody kind of put everything on hold,” said Carol Haynes, Virginia Cooperative Extension Family...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was identified as the victim of Sunday morning’s fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, according to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and neighbors told crews there was possibly...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pilot dead in an accident near Afton on September 14: NTSB

AFTON Va. (WSET) — A plane was destroyed and a pilot was killed after an accident near Afton the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) said. This incident happened on Wednesday, September 14. The plane according to the NTSB was a Piper PA-32-300, N2104J. "The airplane was operated as a...
AFTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Soup, pies, cute babies and a Sorghum Queen

Folks stood in line Saturday to get a quart or more of the Climax Ruritan Club’s Brunswick Stew — a recipe that has been around for 20-30 years. “We put everything in it,” said Charlie Rowland.Saturday at the annual Sorghum Festival, held at the old Climax School.
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
BEDFORD, VA

