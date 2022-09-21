ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
monticelloschools.net

MHS & RJK are on remote instruction; all other MCSD schools are open

Robert J. Kaiser Middle School and Monticello High School are on remote instruction today due to lack of heating. BOCES students will be transported and should attend their BOCES classes. All other MCSD schools are open for in-person instruction, on their regular schedules. Lunches for RJK and MHS students will...
MONTICELLO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NY
Monticello, NY
Education
Monticello, NY
Government
City
Monticello, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Government
City
Wurtsboro, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major sewer project continues in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the City of Newburgh’s North Interceptor Sewer Replacement project. Construction crews work on Colden Street to install A new 36-inch diameter fiberglass reinforced polymer mortar sewer main. Two other construction crews are working simultaneously on the construction of the first deep shaft at...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mental health organization honors law enforcement

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mental Health America of Dutchess County (MHA Dutchess) held its “Spotlight Gala” on Thursday evening to honor 18 members of law enforcement that have used crisis intervention skills to save a life. MHA Dutchess CEO Andrew O’Grady said the Meritorious Service Awards presented to the...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two new solar farms being launched in Orange County

GOSHEN – Delaware River Solar plans to develop two community solar farms in Orange County, which will provide solar energy to residents without having to install solar panels on their own homes. Orange and Rockland Utilities customers are eligible to join the new solar farms community and receive up...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Classroom#Elementary School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Eagle Scout#Chase
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh works on new $10 million DRI application

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has yet to land one of the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, but it is not giving up hope. The city is developing an application for the next round of those transformative grants, said Mayor Torrance Harvey. “The main thing...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police officer and mental health pro save life of homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police Sergeant Jason Deigan and MHA Dutchess Behavioral Health Professional Linwood Burke, members of the police department’s B.E.A.T. program, saved the life of a homeless man on Thursday night. The police department’s Behavioral Evaluation and Assistance Team, known as B.E.A.T., partners a behavioral...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy