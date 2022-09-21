Read full article on original website
End Of The Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band to play the MAC
One of the country’s most respected Allman Brothers Band tribute acts, End Of The Line, will play the Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) on Saturday, November 5. They will be performing the iconic ABB album Eat A Peach in its entirety to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of its release. It will be the classic rock nostalgia group’s first visit to east Kentucky.
Day Time Closures Scheduled for KY 581 Johnson County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a two-day temporary daytime closure on KY 581 In Johnson County. Crews will be repairing multiple cross drains in the Tutor Key area at mile point 3.26 (.63 miles West of KY 993 and 3.2 miles North of KY 40) beginning next week.
District Wide Paint Striping Begins Sunday, September 25
Motorists in Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, and Martin counties can expect to encounter a slow-moving caravan of trucks and equipment as district-wide paint striping begins this week. Crews will begin striping yellow center lines along secondary and supplemental state routes over the next three to four weeks. Motorists can expect short...
KSP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Leslie Co
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie Co. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining injuries from gunfire. Eric Sturgill, 20, of Wooton, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Leslie County Coroners Office. Rodney Fouts, 51, of Wooton was transported by ambulance to Hazard A.R.H but later transferred to U.K Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. Charges are pending based on the conclusion of the investigation. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Robbie Dials.
