On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie Co. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining injuries from gunfire. Eric Sturgill, 20, of Wooton, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Leslie County Coroners Office. Rodney Fouts, 51, of Wooton was transported by ambulance to Hazard A.R.H but later transferred to U.K Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. Charges are pending based on the conclusion of the investigation. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Robbie Dials.

WOOTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO