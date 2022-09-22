ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Records fall for local runners at Bremser Invite

Personal and season records were not safe at the Bremser Cross Country Invite hosted by Mishicot High School on Thursday. Nearly all of the runners from Luxemburg-Casco, Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay, and Southern Door had at least a season-best time while several had the best race of their high school career.
MISHICOT, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

L-C, Algoma, Southern Door volleyball teams earn sweeps

Two area teams had impressive showings as a part of Thursday's volleyball slate. Luxemburg-Casco swept Wrightstown 3-0 while Southern Door did the same on the road at Oconto as did Algoma at Kewaunee. Sturgeon Bay went to Green Bay and took three of four sets from NEW Lutheran. Sevastopol was...
ALGOMA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

DCAS hosting new telescope open house Saturday

This Saturday, you can get the best view of the skies ever seen around the peninsula at a unique open house at the Leif Evenson Observatory in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Astronomical Society is hosting the event at the Ray and Ruthie Stonecipher Astronomy Center within Crossroads at Big Creek. A new 17-inch PlaneWave telescope was installed last month, and President Dave Lenius says visitors will be amazed at the capabilities of the new capital improvement project that cost about $75,000 to install.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Sports
doorcountydailynews.com

Tractors take break from fields for fun

You will see plenty of agricultural equipment roaming around Luxemburg this weekend, and it is not because they are heading to the fields. Students at Luxemburg-Casco capped off their homecoming week festivities by driving their tractors to school. Over a dozen implements ranging from classic tractors to combines spent the...
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Octoberfest and License to Cruise this weekend in downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – Food, beer, music, arts, crafts, and family fun all in the Fox Cities this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Appleton’s largest block party happening this weekend. Details from octoberfestonline.org:. A Mile of Fun. College Avenue • Downtown Appleton. Join us Saturday,...
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA

A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Three football games featured on NEW Radio Sports Network Friday

Sturgeon Bay, Luxemburg-Casco, and Gibraltar will all be featured tonight as the football season takes a chilly turn Friday night. On 96.7 WBDK, Luxemburg-Casco looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year with a homecoming matchup against Freedom. On 103.3/96.7 WBDK HD-2 The Clipper, Sturgeon Bay looks...
FISH CREEK, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Vikings roll over Gillett on 105.1 The GOAT

Gibraltar scored early and often as they dominated the Gillett Tigers 62-8 Friday night. The Vikings got the scoring going right away as Braden Kita ripped off a 55 yard touchdown run that went all the way to the endzone for a quick 7-0 lead. Kita would find Will Friendenfels on back to back drives and before you know it it was 28-0 Gibraltar after the first quarter.
GILLETT, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Cross country teams head to Mishicot

Several of the local cross country teams will make their way to Mishicot Thursday afternoon for a huge multi-team invitational. Luxemburg-Casco, Algoma, Gibraltar, Kewaunee, Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay, and Southern Door will join West De Pere, Seymour, Brillion, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Chilton, Coleman, De Pere, Fox Valley Lutheran, Hilbert, Kiel, Little Chute, Manitowoc Lutheran, New Holstein, Oconto Falls, Ozaukee, Random Lake, Roncalli, Sheboygan Lutheran. Sheboygan Falls, Two Rivers, Oconto, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Bay Port, Oneida Nation, NEWCHAA (Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschoolers Athletic Associaton), Reedsville, Denmark, Wrightstown, Providence Academy (Green Bay), and St. Ignatius / Chesterton Academy for the Mishicot Bremser Invite.
MISHICOT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

County to move on from Younkers building for museum/archives project

While you could see the Door County Historical Museum and its archives building expand in the coming years, you will do so without the former Younkers building. The Door County Board of Supervisors will look to move to Phase II of its Door County Archives and Historical Museum facility construction project. By entering this phase, the county can go deeper into the architectural design of the buildings and put the project out to bid. One part of the project that will not be a part of it is the former Younkers building property, which the county bought in 2019 for $505,000. Master plan discussions earlier this year showed no use for the building itself. After running the numbers three times, Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says it makes more sense to tear down and build new rather than renovate.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of “Morbid Curiosities” at the Neville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s a look at the strange, macabre, and unexpected items collected at the Neville Public Museum over the year. But for this special behind-the-scenes tour, you need a special ticket. Jordan Lamers checked out the “Morbid Curiosities” exhibit at the Neville Public Museum.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Luxemburg-Casco falls to Freedom, lose Ronsman on 96.7 WBDK

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan’s homecoming was spoiled by the Freedom Irish Friday night after a 26-14 loss in North Eastern Conference football action. The game turned quickly when quarterback Max Ronsman severely injured his right ankle early in the second quarter and never returned to the game. The Spartans started...
FREEDOM, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Accident shuts down highway north of Sturgeon Bay

UPDATE: You can read an update about Wednesday's fatal accident by clicking this link. A potentially severe accident shut down a major Door County highway Wednesday afternoon. Emergency personnel began arriving at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Walker Road and State Highway 42/57 after 2:30 p.m. The Door County Sheriff’s Department quickly shut down northbound traffic on STH 42/57 at the roadway’s split near Mill Supper Club just before 3 p.m. The department also had to divert southbound traffic north of the accident scene.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay sails past Oconto on The Clipper

A slow start to the game ended in 51-21 victory for Sturgeon Bay over Oconto Friday night. The two teams traded scores in the first quarter with the Blue Devils' Kyle Bowman tying the game on a 12-yard run after the Clippers' Danny Lodl opened the game with a five-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Plzak.
STURGEON BAY, WI

