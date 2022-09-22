Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC
Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon fiber is a high strength, low weight, high stiffness, conductive to electricity, and is one of the most corrosion and heat resistant material. Growing demand for lightweight products from aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries and minimizing carbon emissions are driving the market growth. Whereas, the growing building and construction sector in the emerging country is also driving the market growth. As carbon fiber is used primarily in the strengthening and reinforcement of concrete, steel, timber, and masonry.
Benzinga
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size to Surpass US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4%
The global solid oxide fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 953.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:...
Benzinga
Polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC
Polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Polyamide Hma market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. The adhesives provide good adhesion to substrates like metal, paper, rubber, plastic, wood, ceramics, fabric and leather. Hence, due to high adhesive properties, polyamide Hma is used in various sectors like automotive, paper, textile, wood and electronics. Factors like growing automotive production, increase in production of packaging grade and high demand for textile items are driving the growth of polyamide Hma market. However, availability of substitutes like polyurethane hot melt adhesives and ethyl vinyl acetate can limit the usage of polyamide Hma in bonding applications. This can hamper the growth of global polyamide Hma industry.
bicmagazine.com
Global carbon capture and storage market to reach $9.4 billion by 2026
The global market for carbon capture and storage (CCS) is projected to be valued at US$ 9.42B in 2026. Growing from a market value of US$ 4.17B in 2020, the CCS market is projected to exhibit substantial growth at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period. Key Highlights of...
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?
Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional heating...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
RideApart
Battery Producer Says It's Made The Most Energy-Dense Li-Ion Battery Yet
As electric vehicles become more integral in various regions, related technologies also continue to advance. Batteries, in particular, are a constant source of concern. In 2022, range anxiety is still a real thing—although it has definitely been improving, particularly on the car and truck side of the equation. Lithium-ion...
maritime-executive.com
WasteFuel Technology Converts Municipal Solid Waste to E-Methanol Fuel
With the shipping industry moving toward the broader adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel supply and sourcing concerns remain. California-based start-up WateFuel, which counts Maersk and NetJets among its investors, has developed a new technology module for converting municipal solid waste into low-carbon fuels. According to the company, the technology can be built efficiently where waste is located and scale production efficiently and rapidly toward meeting the shipping industry’s growing demand for green methanol.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
TechCrunch
GM invests in Canadian battery recycler to fight supply shortage
The automaker invested through its GM Ventures arm in a Series A financing round for Lithion Recycling, a developer of advanced battery recycling technology. Together, the two companies will work toward establishing a circular ecosystem for recycling EV batteries, a critical bottleneck as the industry races to phase out gas engines at the end of the decade.
GM Invests In Battery Recycling Company Lithion - What's On the Cards?
General Motors Co's GM investment arm GM Ventures has made a strategic investment in Lithion Recycling Inc's Series A financing round. The financial terms were not dsiclosed. The investment will support the new GM-Lithion strategic partnership agreement to pursue a circular battery ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on validating Lithion's...
HeiQ Launches Biobased Allergen Tech for Home Textiles
HeiQ has introduced a 100 percent biobased proprietary textile technology called HeiQ Allergen Tech, which aims to help people who suffer from allergies. The technology reduces inanimate allergens like house dust mite matter, and pet allergens, and can be added in the finishing stage of the manufacturing process of textiles for bedding and furniture. HeiQ noted that allergies are one of the most prevalent health problems in the world, estimated to affect about 40 percent of the global population, citing an article in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology. Building upon its tested and proven Synbio ingredient, the new textile finish...
Engadget
Amazon will start testing ultra-low carbon electrofuels for deliveries in 2023
Amazon is partnering with Infinium to test the use of so-called electrofuels (e-fuels) in its middle-mile diesel fleet, it announced. The company invested in Infinium last year as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. "We’ve been developing this technology for the better part of a decade, and we expect our electrofuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 95 percent over traditional fossil fuel," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle in a statement.
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
SunPower releases two new power capacity sizes of SunVault energy storage system
SunPower is expanding its portfolio of energy storage products with the launch of a 19.5-kWh and 39-kWh SunVault. SunPower has also made design upgrades that make SunVault faster and easier to install. “Every homeowner has unique energy storage needs — some want the peace of mind that they can power...
electrek.co
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
teslarati.com
General Motors steps toward battery recycling with Lithion
General Motors has announced they are working with Lithion to create a circular battery ecosystem for their electric vehicles. The most resource-dense and expensive part of any electric vehicle is its battery. And due to the current state of lithium-ion technology, these batteries age and degrade as consumers use them, meaning many customers will either replace them or throw them out at the end of life. But what will happen with all of these spent batteries? General Motors believes they can create a circular battery ecosystem via battery recycling company Lithion.
