NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian died Sunday after being critically injured from a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of Bell Road last week. According to the family, 37-year-old Paul "Alex" Campbell was crossing Bell Road with his best friend Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by a white SUV traveling east on Bell Road. The vehicle stopped for a brief time before leaving the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO