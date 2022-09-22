Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/23 Friday morning forecast
Advisories: Frost advisory well N&W tonight (Sullivan and Ulster counties). High rip current risk and high surf advisory today into tomorrow due to Hurricane Fiona.Forecast: Today will be blustery and even cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s... normal for mid October. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the upper 40s in the city with perhaps some distant 30s N&W. As for tomorrow -- after a chilly start to the day -- temperatures will warm to about 70 by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.Looking Ahead: Some clouds make a comeback on Sunday with a chance of showers/t'storms, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs closer to normal in the mid 70s.
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
The last 7pm sunset is happening this weekend
We hate to break it to you, but you should know: Sunday will be the last time the sun sets after 7pm. While Labor Day Weekend was the unofficial end to summer, these earlier sunsets really drive home the fact that the season of warm nights and outdoor fun is over and fall is setting in.
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State
While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming
Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
A New Season Is Here So Fall Into Place
Fall is HERE! I am glad about it, simply because I love getting in my car and chasing sunsets in the fall because it’s just different! The Fall — or Autumnal — Equinox is TODAY at 9:03:34 PM EDT. That’s the time at which our Sun is directly over the Earth’s equator, signaling the start […]
