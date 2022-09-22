ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/23 Friday morning forecast

Advisories: Frost advisory well N&W tonight (Sullivan and Ulster counties). High rip current risk and high surf advisory today into tomorrow due to Hurricane Fiona.Forecast: Today will be blustery and even cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s... normal for mid October. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the upper 40s in the city with perhaps some distant 30s N&W. As for tomorrow -- after a chilly start to the day -- temperatures will warm to about 70 by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.Looking Ahead: Some clouds make a comeback on Sunday with a chance of showers/t'storms, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs closer to normal in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Sunrise#The Nw Humidity
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out New York

The last 7pm sunset is happening this weekend

We hate to break it to you, but you should know: Sunday will be the last time the sun sets after 7pm. While Labor Day Weekend was the unofficial end to summer, these earlier sunsets really drive home the fact that the season of warm nights and outdoor fun is over and fall is setting in.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
Fatherly

These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State

While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming

Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
ENVIRONMENT
Majic 107.5/97.5

A New Season Is Here So Fall Into Place

Fall is HERE!  I am glad about it, simply because I love getting in my car and chasing sunsets in the fall because it’s just different! The Fall — or Autumnal — Equinox is TODAY at 9:03:34 PM EDT. That’s the time at which our Sun is directly over the Earth’s equator, signaling the start […]
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy