David McWilliams coached for both the Longhorns and the Red Raiders in the 1980s. He lasted all of one year at Texas Tech before Texas stole their football coach. To be fair, McWilliams was always a Longhorn. Prior to taking the head coaching job in Lubbock, McWilliams graduated from the University of Texas before serving as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO