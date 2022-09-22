Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WacoTrib.com
Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home
A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
KWTX
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
KWTX
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WacoTrib.com
Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones
A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
Texas police officer saves 9 possible human trafficking victims
The Valley Mills Police Department in Texas said an officer rescued nine people believed to be human trafficking victims. It happened July 23, around 10:03 p.m.
Health and social media experts warn teens of dangerous One Chip Challenge
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – A social media trend resurfacing on TikTok is causing teenagers to seek medical attention. It’s the one chip challenge, and three East Texas middle schoolers did it earlier this week and had to go to the hospital. The challenge is a product sold by Paqui, where one blue tortilla chip […]
WacoTrib.com
Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)
In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic. Blackcats running back Deandr’a Sandles scored a late touchdown to complete a comeback from a 15-0...
