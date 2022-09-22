ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home

A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
Waco, TX
Government
State
Alabama State
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Soups#Decorative Arts#Dog
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend

Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Pets
KWTX

Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
HEWITT, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones

A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
WACO, TX
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)

In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic. Blackcats running back Deandr’a Sandles scored a late touchdown to complete a comeback from a 15-0...
MEXIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy