Opinion: What the calls to boycott 'The Woman King' are really saying
There is inherent value in a film about a dynamic group of Black women warriors, from a West African kingdom most could not find on a map, who challenge the notion of male supremacy, says Nsenga K. Burton. She writes that the film's controversies only amplify the need for more people to see it, and to talk about it.
Essence
Op-Ed: Ariel Is Black. Cry About It, Racists.
It is telling that even in a fantasy world, anti-Blackness is still top of mind. It is not uncommon for racists to unravel when their fantasy’s legs give out. This time’s cause is the first teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid remake starring Halle Bailey. Critics are having a difficult time receiving her—a Black woman with locs and a platinum voice—as the titular star.
PICTURED: Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes vacationing with a beer on a boat in France two weeks after staging fake arrest live on podcast
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has popped up in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast. The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swimming shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.
blavity.com
#BoycottTheWomanKing Trends As Hit Movie Faces Backlash Over Slave Trade History
Over the weekend, The Woman King debuted as the number one film in the country, earning $19 million at the box office and receiving high praise from moviegoers. This is a significant achievement for a Black woman-led historical drama set in 18th century Africa. Yet, despite the film’s groundbreaking success, some folks within the Black community are calling for a boycott of the film, arguing that it glosses over a significant history of slavery and violence.
King Charles' Interaction With Person of Color in Viral Video Sparks Debate
King Charles III seems to ignore a well-wisher in a video posted with the message "Black man, you are on your own"—but all may not have been as it seemed.
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
Racism in America is real and here is the proof.
March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Facebook Bans Holocaust Film for Violating Race Policy
In early September, director Joshua Newton was working on the rollout of his Holocaust movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when he received a troubling email. Peter Ruppert, a digital media buyer for the film’s distributor, MovieFarm, informed Newton that Facebook had banned the filmmakers from promoting or advertising the recently finished 2009 thriller, which marks Roy Scheider’s final performance, on its platforms. The social media giant said the film’s title, which refers to the eye color of a child who perished at the hands of the Nazis and invokes a key scene in the movie, violated its policy against content...
Viral Conspiracy Theory About King Charles' Bodyguards Sparks Debate
"Well done bro, you found what everyone already knew," one commenter weighed in on the supposed controversy.
