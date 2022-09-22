Read full article on original website
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
The last 7pm sunset is happening this weekend
We hate to break it to you, but you should know: Sunday will be the last time the sun sets after 7pm. While Labor Day Weekend was the unofficial end to summer, these earlier sunsets really drive home the fact that the season of warm nights and outdoor fun is over and fall is setting in.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan
The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
The Fall Equinox Is Start of a New Season and a Chance for New Beginnings
If the cooler temperatures and falling leaves aren't giving it away, it's time to acknowledge that summer has reached its end. With that end comes many things that people look forward to in the fall, including Halloween and pumpkin spice season. Ultimately, though, the arrival of fall also means the arrival of the fall equinox, and many people don't actually know what that means.
