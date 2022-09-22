ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco

WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.
WACO, TX
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend

Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,” daughter Kerry Cahill said. “That’s the […]
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut

"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
News Channel 25

Midway teacher recognized after helping fellow teacher who was choking

WACO, Texas — September 13th started like any other Tuesday at South Bosque Elementary School. Lindsey Pick and Paula Farmer were having lunch with others in the teachers lounge. "I never never eat in the teachers lounge," Farmer said. "I am an eat in my classroom and have a...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews returns Sept. 23 & 24

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for food, fun and live music this weekend, then Belton is the place to be!. Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews is a two-day festival near the Historic Bell County Courthouse. The event features live entertainment, adult beverages, and local food trucks competing for a cash prize!
BELTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Naomi Novik
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Waco Library#British#North African#German#X Troop#European#Nazi
KWTX

Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GHS Homecoming styles have changed significantly

Dating as far back as the 19th century, the homecoming tradition has been held at colleges and universities to celebrate the season's first football game. In the 21st century, high schools now celebrate homecoming with an entire week with pep rallies, hallway decorations, parades through town, and the famous traditions of lighting the bonfire and crowning the homecoming king and queen.
GATESVILLE, TX
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy