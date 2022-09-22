Read full article on original website
Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco
WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco this Weekend
Spooky season is on our doorstep. Whether that means sending off September with Oktoberfest celebrations, getting crafty to welcome Halloween festivities or exploring the night sky, we’re here to provide you with the perfect way to get into the spirit this weekend!. Remember to tag us @wacoan and use...
Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,” daughter Kerry Cahill said. “That’s the […]
WacoTrib.com
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
News Channel 25
Midway teacher recognized after helping fellow teacher who was choking
WACO, Texas — September 13th started like any other Tuesday at South Bosque Elementary School. Lindsey Pick and Paula Farmer were having lunch with others in the teachers lounge. "I never never eat in the teachers lounge," Farmer said. "I am an eat in my classroom and have a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
fox44news.com
Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews returns Sept. 23 & 24
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for food, fun and live music this weekend, then Belton is the place to be!. Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews is a two-day festival near the Historic Bell County Courthouse. The event features live entertainment, adult beverages, and local food trucks competing for a cash prize!
KWTX
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
City of Waco looks to honor pioneer Lester Gibson
Waco City Council will honor a pioneer in the community, renaming Washington Avenue after the late McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
KWTX
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville. “We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said. Whether that’s...
KWTX
Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
KHOU
Man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
Gatesville Messenger
GHS Homecoming styles have changed significantly
Dating as far back as the 19th century, the homecoming tradition has been held at colleges and universities to celebrate the season's first football game. In the 21st century, high schools now celebrate homecoming with an entire week with pep rallies, hallway decorations, parades through town, and the famous traditions of lighting the bonfire and crowning the homecoming king and queen.
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
