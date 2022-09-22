Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Forensic experts review evidence in Waco murder trial
An expert analyzed bullets that killed Sherrell Carter, but not the gun that fired them, jurors learned Wednesday during a morning of forensic testimony that also included the autopsy, gunshot residue and blood evidence. Quest Aljabaughn Jones stands trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court accused of murder, a first-degree...
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WacoTrib.com
Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones
A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
WacoTrib.com
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Secrets of China Spring's success; how Midway, Marlin, Mexia can make playoffs
Super Centex Podcast: Secrets of China Spring's success; how Midway, Marlin, Mexia can make playoffs. LISTEN: Secrets of China Spring's success; how underrated Midway, Marlin and Mexia (collectively 0-11) can make the playoffs; plus stud players who deserve hype— this week's Super Centex podcast. #txhsfb.
WacoTrib.com
Billy Bob's about burgers and so much more
The blast of a train horn isn’t anyone’s favorite noise, but to patrons at Billy Bob’s Burgers Bar & Grill in Waco, it’s a sweet sound. “When some of my staff and I were on the patio developing everything here, we heard the train go by a few feet away and couldn’t hear anything else,” co-owner Tommy Ray remembers. “We thought we’d made a mistake with the location, but I decided later to make something good out of it by selling $1 pickles and $2 Fire Ball Shots when it blasts.”
WacoTrib.com
Detective: Waco murder suspect's story changed, didn't match evidence
Even though he never found the weapon used to fatally shoot Sherrell Carter, the lead detective in a Waco murder trial said Thursday that evidence in the case convinced him he has the right suspect, and the defense rested without presenting testimony beyond extensive cross examination of prosecution witnesses. “The...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 5 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 23, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Marlin too quick for Bosqueville in district opener, 41-0
Coming off a wildly successful 11-4 2021 campaign, Marlin’s 0-3 start might have had some wondering if the Bulldogs were only going to be a one-year wonder. After opening the District 8-2A Div II campaign with a dominating 41-0 win over Bosqueville on the road Friday, Marlin (1-3, 1-0) served notice they are not going anywhere.
WacoTrib.com
No. 10 Brownwood takes full advantage of depleted Connally roster, 52-21
It was going to be a tough assignment for Connally against Brownwood on Friday night under the best circumstances. But the Cadets weren’t at full strength, and Brownwood took full advantage as the game went on. Ike Hall threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123...
WacoTrib.com
Board OKs TIF money for affordable housing, Elm business support
The city could soon use its Tax Increment Financing money to subsidize new affordable housing and help small businesses along Elm Avenue pay for facility improvements. The Tax Increment Financing Zone board for TIF 1 and TIF 4 recommended approval of Waco housing department requests for a total of $1.25 million for business grants and $2.9 million for affordable housing. TIF 1 was established in 1982 and covers downtown and Elm, and TIF 4 was created within the past year and sprawls across much of town.
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: Panthers snap China Spring's winning streak
DALLAS — For more than a year, the China Spring Cougars have played some of the best competition in the state without ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But Dallas Parish Episcopal ended that run on the Panthers’ blue turf. Parish Episcopal, the defending TAPPS...
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville players sweep Trib fan votes
The Gatesville Hornets were all-around favorites this week as quarterback Jacob Newkirk was voted Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Lawson Mooney was picked as Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted Six-Man Player of the Week in consecutive weeks, his third honor of the season.
Comments / 0