thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Black Enterprise

Robert Sarver Announces He Will Sell The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver announced he will sell the teams amid growing backlash to what many considered a light punishment for his actions. ESPN reports Sarver made the announcement in a statement Wednesday a week after he was fined $10 million and suspended for the 2022-23 NBA and WNBA season after an investigation found Sarber used the N-word at least five times “when recounting the statements of others and was involved in “instances of inequitable conduct towards female employees” including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances.
Yardbarker

Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself

In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
Hoops Rumors

Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale

Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Yardbarker

The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Hoops Rumors

Report: Suns pursued Bojan Bogdanovic, but Jazz balked at including Jarred Vanderbilt

The Suns were reportedly pursuing forward Bojan Bogdanovic, but they also wanted Jarred Vanderbilt in the deal and the Jazz balked at including the athletic big man, causing the trade talks to break down, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Twitter link). Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed Gambadoro’s report, tweeting that the Jazz “highly value” the young power forward.
Front Office Sports

Phoenix Suns Sale Could Top $2.5B

A major deal is going to go down in the desert. The Phoenix Suns are likely to fetch at least $2.5 billion, according to sports bankers contacted by Forbes. Suns managing partner and largest stakeholder Robert Sarver said he would sell the team following an NBA-commissioned report that detailed repeated acts of racism and misogyny. Sarver also plans to sell the Phoenix Mercury.
Larry Brown Sports

Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner

The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
