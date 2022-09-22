Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Steve Kerr doubles down on defense of Robert Sarver over racism allegations
Separate investigations into his alleged workplace misconduct confirmed that Robert Sarver repeated the n-word on multiple occasions. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, though, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr maintains he never saw any behavior from the disgraced owner that could he construed as racist. Doubling down on...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise
Take a look at 10 Black business owners who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise.
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix Suns? His '99 WON'T BE THERE' deleted tweet brings doubt
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. "99 WONT BE THERE!" The Republic story that was tweeted, which he reacted to,...
Robert Sarver Announces He Will Sell The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver announced he will sell the teams amid growing backlash to what many considered a light punishment for his actions. ESPN reports Sarver made the announcement in a statement Wednesday a week after he was fined $10 million and suspended for the 2022-23 NBA and WNBA season after an investigation found Sarber used the N-word at least five times “when recounting the statements of others and was involved in “instances of inequitable conduct towards female employees” including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances.
NBA failed victims of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's harassment
By agreeing to sell his franchises, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver may be attempting to absolve the NBA of its own grave miscarriage of justice, so we should be reminded that none of this would be happening without the bravery of people who risked their livelihood in order to bring his offenses to light.
Yardbarker
Disgraced NBA team governor Robert Sarver blames everyone but himself
In a released statement, Phoenix Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver announced that he will be reluctantly selling his portion of the franchise. Simultaneously, he made sure to make the point clear that this was against his wishes, and that he didn’t believe any of this was fair to him.
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale
Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Yardbarker
The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Report: Suns pursued Bojan Bogdanovic, but Jazz balked at including Jarred Vanderbilt
The Suns were reportedly pursuing forward Bojan Bogdanovic, but they also wanted Jarred Vanderbilt in the deal and the Jazz balked at including the athletic big man, causing the trade talks to break down, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Twitter link). Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed Gambadoro’s report, tweeting that the Jazz “highly value” the young power forward.
Phoenix Suns Sale Could Top $2.5B
A major deal is going to go down in the desert. The Phoenix Suns are likely to fetch at least $2.5 billion, according to sports bankers contacted by Forbes. Suns managing partner and largest stakeholder Robert Sarver said he would sell the team following an NBA-commissioned report that detailed repeated acts of racism and misogyny. Sarver also plans to sell the Phoenix Mercury.
Odds released for next Phoenix Suns owner
The Phoenix Suns are set to be sold by owner Robert Sarver at some point in the near future, and one online sportsbook has already placed odds on who might become the team’s next owner. SportsBetting.ag released odds on Thursday on the next majority owner for the Suns. The...
