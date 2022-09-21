Read full article on original website
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Sept. 19, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
A number of important mortgage rates increased Monday. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what...
FOXBusiness
Fed unlikely to cut interest rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot and cut its benchmark interest rate until 2024 at the soonest as it tries to crush the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — predicted in an analyst note on Monday...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Business Insider
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 22, 2022 | Rates high as Fed announces another extra large hike
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As expected, the Federal Reserve decided...
Why Mortgages Will Become More Costly After Today’s Fed Rate Hike
Potential home buyers already spooked by the highest mortgage rate in 14 years aren't likely to feel much better after the Federal Reserve's next rate hike, scheduled for Sept. 21, 2022. The Fed is...
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
BBC
Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle
The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
These three real estate stocks are highly cyclical and have seen business slow down dramatically in 2022.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq leads stock drop, Target’s hiring push, mortgage rates climb again
Boeing to pay $200M to settle charges over 737 MAX. Coverage for this event has ended. Boeing to pay $200M to settle SEC charges that it misled investors about the 737 MAX. The Boeing Company and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg agreed to settle a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission that they mislead investors about the 737 MAX.
Wall Street's biggest investors can't shake a nightmare about the US economy. And that fear is much worse than a recession.
Talk of a recession, shaky CPI data, and price increases in things like groceries and health insurance has Wall Streeters bracing for a nightmare scenario for the US economy.
S&P 500 Circles New 2022 Lows Following Latest Fed Rate Hike: Is A Recession Inevitable?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY suffered more heavy losses this week in response to another aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike, and the S&P 500 index is approaching a retest of its 52-week low of 3,636 back in June as Friday's market close approaches. Investors are becoming increasingly...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
Canada retail sales fell in July amid rate increases
OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell more than expected in July, though they likely rebounded slightly in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, indicating interest rate increases by the Bank of Canada are slowing consumer spending.
CNBC
Olive Garden sales fall short, but parent company Darden stands by outlook
Demand for the company's two largest chains, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, fell short of expectations during the period. CEO Rick Cardenas said inflation is weighing on consumers, particularly those in households with annual incomes under $50,000. Cardenas said Olive Garden is more exposed to low-income consumers. Darden Restaurants on...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'
The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
