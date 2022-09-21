ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newsweek

Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell

One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.
PETS
msn.com

Video of Mama Cat Encouraging Tiny Kitten to Come Down the Stairs Is the Best

Being a parent requires a certain amount of patience. From constantly looking out for them and feeding them to teaching the little ones everything and their nonstop questions and energy, it's no wonder it takes a special person to fit that role. But thanks to a recent TikTok clip from @catastrophiclives, we have a better idea of how to be a good parent when the time comes.
ANIMALS
Big Frog 104

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Should I let my cat outside?

The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts.
ANIMALS
kiiky.com

10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds In The World

Cats are popularly adopted as pets all over the world, coming in second to dogs as animals that have a high percentage of being found in homes. Cats are known to have a long relationship with humans. The record of human relationships with cats goes as far back as over 4,000 years ago with the domestication of cats by Ancient Egyptians.
ANIMALS
IGN

How to Get the Cat Nibbles

Nibbles is a cat that you can adopt in Cyberpunk 2077. To adopt Nibbles, you'll need to complete a side quest first. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about adopting the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, with information on where to find the quest and how to complete it.
PETS
PetsRadar

Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet

Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
PETS

