Read full article on original website
Related
Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell
One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Dog barks with squeaky toy, dog jumps for food, 3-legged inspirational dog
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 23, including a recap of what happened in the Alex Jones defamation suit. WFSB meteorologist Scot Haney tracks fall-like temperatures in his Friday morning forecast. WWII veteran celebrates 99 birthday at 99 Restaurant. Updated: 13...
lovemeow.com
Cat Sits Outside Building in the Same Spot for Days Until Woman Comes to Him, He Turns into Instant Lap Cat
A cat sat in the same spot outside a building for days until a woman came to him. He turned into an instant lap cat. Meagan from Puppy Kitty NYCity, a NYC based animal rescue, was notified about a cat who had been abandoned outside a building, and "sat frozen in fear" in the same spot for a few days.
msn.com
Video of Mama Cat Encouraging Tiny Kitten to Come Down the Stairs Is the Best
Being a parent requires a certain amount of patience. From constantly looking out for them and feeding them to teaching the little ones everything and their nonstop questions and energy, it's no wonder it takes a special person to fit that role. But thanks to a recent TikTok clip from @catastrophiclives, we have a better idea of how to be a good parent when the time comes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Should I let my cat outside?
The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts.
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiiky.com
10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds In The World
Cats are popularly adopted as pets all over the world, coming in second to dogs as animals that have a high percentage of being found in homes. Cats are known to have a long relationship with humans. The record of human relationships with cats goes as far back as over 4,000 years ago with the domestication of cats by Ancient Egyptians.
IGN
How to Get the Cat Nibbles
Nibbles is a cat that you can adopt in Cyberpunk 2077. To adopt Nibbles, you'll need to complete a side quest first. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about adopting the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, with information on where to find the quest and how to complete it.
Cat-hating dog becomes best friends with blind cat and it's too sweet
Self-confessed dog person, Kelsey, never expected to adopt a cat when she was working at an animal shelter, but one such feline convinced her otherwise. Bruno was diagnosed medically blind and was being treated at the animal shelter’s hospital. Unfortunately, Bruno had medical issues and suspected Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and unlike his siblings, had not found his forever home.
petsplusmag.com
These 10 Dog and Cat Collars, Harnesses and Leashes Deliver Style and Substance
THESE DOG AND cat accessories combine style and substance, with the brands making comfort and safety top priorities in their design — plus variety to give customers plenty of choices. Hudson Harness. HUXLEY & KENT. Step-in harness designed for comfort and ease, especially good for small dogs and pullers....
Comments / 0