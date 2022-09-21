Read full article on original website
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Lincoln County Woman Accused of Strangling Boyfriend During Argument
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A 20-year-old Lincoln County woman was jailed last week, accused of attacking her boyfriend during an argument. The couple had been fighting after the 22-year-old man confronted her for not picking the phone up when he called for a ride home after he had been drinking. Investigators say during the course of the argument the woman lunged at him, and allegedly tried to choke him.
US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
New Judge On Duty in Vilas County
EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Daniel Overbey was sworn in as a Vilas County Circuit Court judge Friday after winning a six-year term in April’s election. Overbey’s investiture marks the first time Vilas County has ever had two circuit court judges – although the county has been seeking a second judge since 2017. Overbey says one of his first priorities as a new judge is catching up on the county’s backlog of cases. “There’s tons of cases we’ll be able to get to faster, and the faster we do it the better it is for everybody.”
One Dead in Marathon County Crash
TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Officers say it happened along County Road C, west of the intersection with County Road S, at around 9:15 PM. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to roll several times.
