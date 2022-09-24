Laver Cup live stream and how to watch the day two singles with Djokovic, Norrie and Fritz in action

After an emotional night at London's O2 Arena, it's back to the business of winning the 2022 Laver Cup. With the scores tied at 2-2, Team Europe will send out the big guns today with Djokovic, Norrie and Berrettini on court in the singles to face Tiafoe, Fritz and Auger-Aliassime respectively – some top tennis to tune into with the contest nicely balanced. Make sure you know how to watch a Laver Cup live stream from wherever you.

Laver Cup live stream 2022

Dates: 23rd – 25th September 2022

Venue: O2 Arena, London

This year's Laver Cup – billed as the Ryder Cup of tennis – started at 1pm BST / 8am ET today. Six of the best European tennis stars, skippered by Bjorn Borg, will take on six of the best players from the rest of the world, led by John McEnroe. And yes, we are serious. Team Europe is currently up two matches with Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas both winning their singles.

Of course, all eyes were on Roger Federer. The 20-time Grand Slam champion linked up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles on Friday for the final match of his career.

"For as long as we battled together, having always had this respect for one another," Federer told reporters."To go through the careers that we both have had, to come out the other side and being able to have a nice relationship, I think, is maybe a great message as well – to not just tennis, but sports beyond it".

Europe has won all four previous Laver Cups, thrashing Team World 14-1 in last year's Laver clash so Team World will be keen to chalk up their first victory. Make sure you know how to get a Laver Cup live stream from wherever you are.

Laver Cup live stream

Lucky tennis fans in Australia can watch Federer's last match live on Stan Sport ( 7-day free trial ). Regular Stan subscription ( 30-day free trial ) required.

In the States, coverage of the Laver Cup is available on the Tennis Channel. You can sign-up to a 7-day free trial of the Tennis Channel and watch through the app or website. You can also get a 7-day free trial of FuboTV which includes the Tennis Channel in its offering.

Travelling outside Australia or the US? You'll need to use a VPN to access Stan Sport, Tennis Channel or FuboTV when abroad . Details next...

Watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Laver Cup rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream in the USA

The Tennis Channel has the rights to broadcast the Laver Cup in the United States. You can sign-up as a standalone service and watch through the Tennis Channel website and app. It's also available as a cable channel.

US cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month). New to Sling? Make sure you take advantage of the discount below.

The Tennis Channel is also included with FuboTV's offering which comes with a 7-day free trial to get you started.

Watch a 2022 Laver Cup live stream in the UK

UK fans wanting to see the Laver Cup – including Federer's final match on Friday – can watch live on Eurosport, which streams on Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport (£6.99 a month).

Eurosport is also included in the basic Sky subscription (see today's best Sky TV deals ).

Don't forget: Aussies visiting the UK can use a VPN to watch the Laver Cup free on Stan Sport. Details above.

2022 Laver Cup draw

Friday 23rd September 2022

1pm BST – Day session

Match 1: Ruud vs Sock - Ruud wins

Match 2: Tsitsipas vs Schwartzman - Tsitsipas wins

7pm BST – Night session:

Match 3: Murray vs De Minaur - De Minaur wins

Match 4: Federer & Nadal vs Sock & Tiafoe - Sock & Tiafoe wins

Saturday 24th September 2022

1pm BST – Day session

Match 5: Berrettini vs Auger-Aliassime

Match 6: Norrie vs Fritz

7pm BST – Night session:

Match 7: Djokovic vs Tiafoe

Match 8: Men’s doubles

Sunday 25th September 2022

12pm BST – Day session

Match 9: Men’s doubles

Match 10: Men’s singles

Match 11: Men’s singles

Match 12: Men’s singles

Laver Cup teams 2022

Team Europe

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Casper Ruud (Denmark)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Andy Murray (UK)

Team World

Taylor Fritz (US)

Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

Frances Tiafoe (US)

Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Jack Sock (US)