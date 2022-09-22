ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
msn.com

Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl

Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!. Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top. Animalkind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships of...
intheknow.com

This little girl says she’s ‘clocking out’ after a long day at preschool

This parent on TikTok shared a hysterical video of her daughter “clocking out” after a long day at preschool, and viewers of all ages can relate. A long day at preschool can feel exhausting even when you’re not the teacher, as shown in TikToker and parent Lindsay Ann’s (@thelindsayann) video of her daughter, Kinsley, “clocking out” from school.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
papermag.com

Paris Hilton Needs Help Finding Her Dog

Have you seen Paris Hilton's dog? The socialite and cultural icon, whose tiny pooches became just as iconic throughout the early 00s onward, lost her chihuahua, Diamond Baby. Now, she's taken to social media to offer a hefty reward for her return. Hilton first posted that her beloved dog was...
pethelpful.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
pethelpful.com

Moment a Chained Dog Is Given Her Very First Toy Makes Us Want to Sob

Dogs are some of the sweetest, most loving beings on this earth, and it warms any pup lover's heart to see a dog comfy and happy. Unfortunately, not every dog is well-taken care of. There are many rescues that aim to help owners care for their canine friends, whether by providing access to healthcare, surrendering and adoption, or alternatives to leaving a dog outside.
