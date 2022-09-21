ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis administration calls lawsuit over Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights ‘political theater’

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLmmS_0i5hF9dt00

Venezuelan migrants transported to Martha’s Vineyard by Governor Ron DeSantis have filed a class-action lawsuit in a Massachusetts federal court.

The migrants are asking for a permanent injunction that would stop state governments like Florida from moving any more migrants around the country.

Florida wasn’t the first to do so, but the migrants’ attorneys said in a virtual press conference Wednesday that Florida’s actions were essentially the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal is the Executive Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

The firm is representing a portion of the 50 migrants transported from Texas to Florida and then onward to Martha’s Vineyard in their class-action lawsuit.

Espinoza-Madrigal argued Florida and other states like Texas and Arizona have overstepped their authority by shipping migrants throughout the country.

“Because the defendants specifically intervened in the orderly administration of federal immigration law,” said Espinoza-Madrigal.

The class-action lawsuit not only seeks to bar future transport of migrants but also asks for damages to be paid to the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard.

The migrants’ attorneys argue they were deceived with false promises.

“DeSantis and other scheme organizers induced our clients to travel with promises of employment, housing and immigration assistance,” said Mirian Albert, a staff attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights.

The DeSantis administration has responded to the lawsuit, asserting the migrants signed consent forms agreeing to the journey and calling the lawsuit ‘political theater’.

“If these activists spent even a fraction of this time and effort at the border, perhaps some accountability would be brought to the Biden Administration’s reckless border policies that entice illegal immigrants to make dangerous and often lethal journeys through Central America and put their lives in the hands of cartels and Coyotes,” ((correct capitalization on coyotes unless the emailed statement is correctly represented here)) said DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin in an emailed statement.

But the migrants’ attorneys argue the Spanish translation of the consent forms was incomplete and misleading.

“How the relocation would occur, and where they would go were not included in the forms. Especially in the Spanish translation portion,” said Espinoza-Madrigal.

The migrant flight is also becoming a new issue in the race for governor.

Former Florida Governor and Congressman Charlie Crist also held a virtual press conference Wednesday, condemning his opponent for the move, calling it ‘inhumane’.

Crist argued DeSantis violated state and federal law by transporting the 50 migrants from Texas into Florida and onto Martha’s Vineyard.

He also called the flight a ‘political stunt’ intended to shift the focus of the race off of abortion.

“That was inconvenient for him because he’s spent the last few months trying to avoid talking about his ban. So, instead, he decided to change the subject. He didn’t care that Florida taxpayers and refugees fleeing socialist dictatorships would pay the price,” said Crist.

We reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment on Crist’s remarks but didn’t hear back, but in the statement issued in response to the class action lawsuit, the Governor’s Press Secretary addressed the decision to facilitate the flights.

“Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours,” said Griffin.

According to the migrants’ attorneys, they’ve been transported to a military base in Cape Cod and are receiving pro-bono assistance from immigration attorneys.

They scored their first victory in federal court already, with a federal judge agreeing to allow the migrants named in the case to remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 36

No Joke
1d ago

Sanctuary states and cities received millions of 🤑🤑🤑 so they can assist people like the illegals. Did they spend all that money on something else? 🤔 So they talk the talk, but refuse to walk the walk. Hypocrits!

Reply
15
Lil Jonny
2d ago

sanctuary cities are the ones that need to be sued, for making false promises. They need to look up the definition of sanctuary.

Reply
19
Bad O Knows
1d ago

So what DeSantis did wasn't political theater. The pot calling the kettle black, you wanted attention well you got it.

Reply
9
Related
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Illegal Immigrants#State Of Florida#Refugees#Venezuelan#Lawyers For Civil Rights
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy