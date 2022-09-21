Read full article on original website
Most people probably don’t put much thought into how they sit in a chair, pick up an object, or send an email. But for Texas A&M Ergo Center Director Mark Benden and his team, thinking about the act of performing even the most simple of tasks is part of the job. In fact, just about every action a person performs, whether at home or work, presents a new challenge for researchers to solve – how to make the process as safe and efficient as possible.
KAMU-TV on Monday will debut “Texas A&M Today,” an original 30-minute show highlighting history and art lessons that aren’t tied to grades or a classroom: Featured will be an engineering-based creative collection worth millions and a professor who spent two years literally carving Aggie traditions out of walnut wood.
