Roles Reversed This Year As Knights, Rebels Collide

Count South Greene out at your own risk. Chuckey-Doak certainly isn’t.

On paper, the roles have reversed from last fall when South Greene brought its heavily experienced and state-ranked group to Lower Afton. The Black Knights (3-1), on the verge of cracking the Class 3A Associated Press Top 10, have averaged 48 points a contest during their three-game winning streak.

“Our offensive line, can’t say enough about what they’ve done this year,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “They continue to progress and want to be better … every kid just accepting their role. A lot of times, people are worried about stats, but this group on offense just wants to win.”

Having not defeated the Rebels (2-3) since 2017, Chuckey-Doak shouldn’t have much trouble with motivation. But the Black Knights know they’ll have to earn it, likely in front of a packed house on Rebel Hill.

And a South Greene victory would certainly hurt the Knights’ chances of winning back the County Cup — which has resided on Rebel Hill for the past four years.

“Listening to everybody, this game was over after last May when we graduated all those players,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “That’s exciting. Our guys are excited about this game after hearing all the talk.”

UNSTOPPABLE FORCE VS. IMMOVABLE OBJECT

Chuckey-Doak is coming off a bye after its 56-30 win at Grainger, which saw junior running back Brasen Murvin rush for four second-half touchdowns. Murvin found the end zone six times and ran for 246 yards, while Cadin Tullock threw for 150. Tullock needs just 233 yards to reach 1,000 yards passing for his senior year.

And he’s got his options in the passing game, with juniors Brock Rush and Isaiah Treadway as well as senior Austin Morris all over 100 receiving yards. Senior Rio Little isn’t far behind.

But South Greene’s defense has been relentless against the run this season, holding both Knoxville Catholic and Happy Valley under 100 yards rushing. And even Cumberland Gap’s 226-yard rushing performance seemed like an outlier, given the one-dimensional Panthers threw only one pass.

“They’re going to be physical, going to be fast and rally to the ball,” Kuykendall said of South Greene’s defense. “Coach (Joe) Case does a good job with them. Offensively, we have to be ready.

“Just going out there and executing, that’s the big thing for us. Not trying to play hero ball but just doing our jobs and executing every play.”

GROWING UP FAST

Youthful as South Greene may be this season, don’t look for Jones to use the word “young” very often. After all, the Rebels are halfway through the 2022 regular season with a home playoff game already secured.

Sophomore Jacob Susong went the distance at quarterback against Cumberland Gap, although Jones has packages on offense for freshman Nash Rader too. Susong went 9-of-14 for 149 yards and two scores with one interception against the Panthers.

“The interception really wasn’t his fault. We missed a block on the play,” Jones recalled. “It’s a work in progress. To beat Chuckey-Doak, you have to score some points.

“Chuckey-Doak has skill people everywhere, so our biggest thing is we’ve got to stop the run.”

Keshawn Engram and Conner Race give the Rebels a balanced backfield, not to mention the power running of defensive standouts Phillip Blair and Derek Miller in short yardage.

A Chuckey-Doak victory would put the Black Knights in a favorable position for their first County Cup since 2015.

Friday’s kickoff from Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.

CHUCKEY-DOAK

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Player Att Yds TD

Brasen Murvin 78 545 9

Will Garber 8 72 1

Brock Rush 3 48 1

Cadin Tullock 7 42

Nicholas Palazzo 2 21

Rio Little 3 17

Dillon Shelton 3 13

Josh Guy 2 11

Billy Hahnlen 1 6

Austin Smith 1 6

James Seidl 1 5

Trinity Vanheel 1 5

TOTALS 110 791 11

PASSING

Player Comp Att Yds TD INT

Cadin Tullock 43 75 767 10 2

TOTALS 43 75 767 10 2

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds TD

Brock Rush 13 219 2

Isaiah Treadway 7 163 1

Austin Morris 7 154 3

Rio Little 7 93 2

Brasen Murvin 4 68 1

Josh Guy 4 64 1

Dillon Shelton 1 6

TOTALS 43 767 10

SCORING

Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts

Brasen Murvin 10 0 1 0 62

Brock Rush 4 0 0 0 24

Austin Morris 3 0 1 0 20

Rio Little 2 0 0 0 12

Isaiah Treadway 2 0 0 0 12

Ethan Wagers 0 8 0 0 8

Marco Rojas 0 7 0 0 7

Will Garber 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Guy 1 0 0 0 6

Alex Dimas 0 1 0 0 1

TOTALS 23 16 2 0 158

SOUTH GREENE

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Player Att Yds TD

Keshawn Engram 30 144 2

Conner Race 28 112 1

Derek Miller 10 104 2

Nash Rader 18 61 1

Phillip Blair 6 28

Dion Blair 4 27

Isaiah Ealey 2 24

Cody Rambo 5 13

Jacob Susong 12 9

Zeke Rader 2 5

Thomas Tesnear 2 4

Levi Treadway 1 0

Trey Gentry 1 -5

TEAM 4 -27

TOTALS 125 499 6

PASSING

Player Comp Att Yds TD INT

Jacob Susong 30 59 398 4 5

Nash Rader 11 23 51 0 2

TOTALS 41 82 449 4 7

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds TD

Conner Race 9 123 1

Keshawn Engram 4 78 1

Isaiah Ealey 3 52

Cody Rambo 6 49

Dion Blair 5 35

T.J. Buckner 2 32 1

Thomas Tesnear 3 30 1

Noah Robinson 2 25

Trey Gentry 4 14

Jase Roderick 2 6

Derek Miller 1 5

TOTALS 41 449 4

SCORING

Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts

Keshawn Engram 3 0 0 0 18

Derek Miller 2 0 0 0 12

Conner Race 2 0 0 0 12

Brant Wilhoit 0 7 0 0 7

Phillip Blair 1 0 0 0 6

T.J. Buckner 1 0 0 0 6

Isaiah Ealey 1 0 0 0 6

Nash Rader 1 0 0 0 6

Thomas Tesnear 1 0 0 0 6

Cody Rambo 0 0 1 0 2

Noah Robinson 0 0 1 0 2

TOTALS 12 7 2 0 83