ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Roles Reversed This Year As Knights, Rebels Collide

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

Count South Greene out at your own risk. Chuckey-Doak certainly isn’t.

On paper, the roles have reversed from last fall when South Greene brought its heavily experienced and state-ranked group to Lower Afton. The Black Knights (3-1), on the verge of cracking the Class 3A Associated Press Top 10, have averaged 48 points a contest during their three-game winning streak.

“Our offensive line, can’t say enough about what they’ve done this year,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “They continue to progress and want to be better … every kid just accepting their role. A lot of times, people are worried about stats, but this group on offense just wants to win.”

Having not defeated the Rebels (2-3) since 2017, Chuckey-Doak shouldn’t have much trouble with motivation. But the Black Knights know they’ll have to earn it, likely in front of a packed house on Rebel Hill.

And a South Greene victory would certainly hurt the Knights’ chances of winning back the County Cup — which has resided on Rebel Hill for the past four years.

“Listening to everybody, this game was over after last May when we graduated all those players,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “That’s exciting. Our guys are excited about this game after hearing all the talk.”

UNSTOPPABLE FORCE VS. IMMOVABLE OBJECT

Chuckey-Doak is coming off a bye after its 56-30 win at Grainger, which saw junior running back Brasen Murvin rush for four second-half touchdowns. Murvin found the end zone six times and ran for 246 yards, while Cadin Tullock threw for 150. Tullock needs just 233 yards to reach 1,000 yards passing for his senior year.

And he’s got his options in the passing game, with juniors Brock Rush and Isaiah Treadway as well as senior Austin Morris all over 100 receiving yards. Senior Rio Little isn’t far behind.

But South Greene’s defense has been relentless against the run this season, holding both Knoxville Catholic and Happy Valley under 100 yards rushing. And even Cumberland Gap’s 226-yard rushing performance seemed like an outlier, given the one-dimensional Panthers threw only one pass.

“They’re going to be physical, going to be fast and rally to the ball,” Kuykendall said of South Greene’s defense. “Coach (Joe) Case does a good job with them. Offensively, we have to be ready.

“Just going out there and executing, that’s the big thing for us. Not trying to play hero ball but just doing our jobs and executing every play.”

GROWING UP FAST

Youthful as South Greene may be this season, don’t look for Jones to use the word “young” very often. After all, the Rebels are halfway through the 2022 regular season with a home playoff game already secured.

Sophomore Jacob Susong went the distance at quarterback against Cumberland Gap, although Jones has packages on offense for freshman Nash Rader too. Susong went 9-of-14 for 149 yards and two scores with one interception against the Panthers.

“The interception really wasn’t his fault. We missed a block on the play,” Jones recalled. “It’s a work in progress. To beat Chuckey-Doak, you have to score some points.

“Chuckey-Doak has skill people everywhere, so our biggest thing is we’ve got to stop the run.”

Keshawn Engram and Conner Race give the Rebels a balanced backfield, not to mention the power running of defensive standouts Phillip Blair and Derek Miller in short yardage.

A Chuckey-Doak victory would put the Black Knights in a favorable position for their first County Cup since 2015.

Friday’s kickoff from Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.

CHUCKEY-DOAK

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Player Att Yds TD

Brasen Murvin 78 545 9

Will Garber 8 72 1

Brock Rush 3 48 1

Cadin Tullock 7 42

Nicholas Palazzo 2 21

Rio Little 3 17

Dillon Shelton 3 13

Josh Guy 2 11

Billy Hahnlen 1 6

Austin Smith 1 6

James Seidl 1 5

Trinity Vanheel 1 5

TOTALS 110 791 11

PASSING

Player Comp Att Yds TD INT

Cadin Tullock 43 75 767 10 2

TOTALS 43 75 767 10 2

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds TD

Brock Rush 13 219 2

Isaiah Treadway 7 163 1

Austin Morris 7 154 3

Rio Little 7 93 2

Brasen Murvin 4 68 1

Josh Guy 4 64 1

Dillon Shelton 1 6

TOTALS 43 767 10

SCORING

Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts

Brasen Murvin 10 0 1 0 62

Brock Rush 4 0 0 0 24

Austin Morris 3 0 1 0 20

Rio Little 2 0 0 0 12

Isaiah Treadway 2 0 0 0 12

Ethan Wagers 0 8 0 0 8

Marco Rojas 0 7 0 0 7

Will Garber 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Guy 1 0 0 0 6

Alex Dimas 0 1 0 0 1

TOTALS 23 16 2 0 158

SOUTH GREENE

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Player Att Yds TD

Keshawn Engram 30 144 2

Conner Race 28 112 1

Derek Miller 10 104 2

Nash Rader 18 61 1

Phillip Blair 6 28

Dion Blair 4 27

Isaiah Ealey 2 24

Cody Rambo 5 13

Jacob Susong 12 9

Zeke Rader 2 5

Thomas Tesnear 2 4

Levi Treadway 1 0

Trey Gentry 1 -5

TEAM 4 -27

TOTALS 125 499 6

PASSING

Player Comp Att Yds TD INT

Jacob Susong 30 59 398 4 5

Nash Rader 11 23 51 0 2

TOTALS 41 82 449 4 7

RECEIVING

Player Rec Yds TD

Conner Race 9 123 1

Keshawn Engram 4 78 1

Isaiah Ealey 3 52

Cody Rambo 6 49

Dion Blair 5 35

T.J. Buckner 2 32 1

Thomas Tesnear 3 30 1

Noah Robinson 2 25

Trey Gentry 4 14

Jase Roderick 2 6

Derek Miller 1 5

TOTALS 41 449 4

SCORING

Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts

Keshawn Engram 3 0 0 0 18

Derek Miller 2 0 0 0 12

Conner Race 2 0 0 0 12

Brant Wilhoit 0 7 0 0 7

Phillip Blair 1 0 0 0 6

T.J. Buckner 1 0 0 0 6

Isaiah Ealey 1 0 0 0 6

Nash Rader 1 0 0 0 6

Thomas Tesnear 1 0 0 0 6

Cody Rambo 0 0 1 0 2

Noah Robinson 0 0 1 0 2

TOTALS 12 7 2 0 83

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Terry Parks Church

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
BUTLER, TN
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Greeneville, TN
Sports
City
Chuckey, TN
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Cumberland Gap, TN
Greeneville, TN
Football
Kingsport Times-News

New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21

A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
BRISTOL, TN
WATE

Corryton ‘Possum Chase details

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
CORRYTON, TN
WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Morris
WJHL

2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Knights#American Football#Knights Rebels Collide#Lower Afton#Rebels#Rebel Hill
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
WJHL

Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive

A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee

Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

190
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy